Why Bridgerton Actress Yerin Ha Looks Familiar: 6 Roles You’ve Seen Her In

Bridgerton fans were quick to notice that Sophie Baek’s actress, Yerin Ha, seemed oddly familiar. Ha brings a calm intensity that feels earned, not accidental, as Benedict Bridgerton’s (Luke Thompson) love interest. The Australian actress, whose professional career began in 2019, has racked up quite a few screen credits, especially on television.
Before Bridgerton, Yerin Ha has appeared in major and supporting roles that audiences might have recognized. Her roles have ranged from intense dramas to genre storytelling. Each appearance widened her audience and refined her skills. For new and older fans of the actress, here are six projects from which you might have previously seen Yerin Ha.
Technie Jane in Reef Break (2019)
In 2019, Yerin Ha made her television debut in the French-American series Reef Break. It was a crime drama set against the scenic backdrop of the Pacific Islands. In the short-lived show, she appeared as Technie Jane, a recurring character who supported the main cast across several episodes. This role marked her first screen credit and introduced her to global audiences.
Although Reef Break was not a blockbuster hit, Ha’s performance stood out because she brought energy and authenticity to her scenes. She held her own among more established actors, including Poppy Montgomery and Ray Stevenson, and proved she could handle the demands of episodic television. For many fans who watched this show when it aired, seeing her face again in later projects makes perfect sense.
Kwan Ha in Halo (2022–2024)
One of Yerin Ha’s most recognizable roles came in the Paramount+ adaptation of the Halo video game franchise. She starred as Kwan Ha, a key survivor and young character who drove much of the storyline’s emotional tension. The show debuted in 2022 and continued through 2024, earning attention for its action and high production values.
Yerin Ha’s performance in Halo showcased her range, from physical action to dramatic moments. Her portrayal connected with audiences and helped expand her international visibility. Standing out in a major franchise brought her relative fame, especially to fans of the show. Since Halo had a passionate fanbase from both gaming and TV communities, her work there opened many doors.
Ah Rah in Troppo (2022)
In 2022, Yerin Ha appeared in another series called Troppo. It was an Australian crime drama that blended mystery and character conflict, and starred Thomas Jane. On the show, she played Ah Rah, a central figure in the first season whose storyline intersected with the show’s central mysteries.
Troppo gave Ha a chance to work outside big international franchises and dive into grounded, character-driven storytelling. Although Troppo didn’t reach as wide an audience as Halo, its viewership among serious TV fans means many viewers will recognize Ha’s talent from this performance. That familiarity carries over into her later work, especially for audiences who follow Australian TV.
Tracey in Sissy (2022)
Yerin Ha also made her film debut in 2022 with the horror-comedy Sissy. In the indie psychological horror film, she played Tracey. She was one of the key characters in a group of friends navigating a terrifying weekend retreat. The film premiered at South by Southwest (SXSW) and gained buzz for its blend of horror and dark humor.
In Sissy, Ha displayed comedic timing alongside moments of palpable fear and tension. If anything, it was an early indicator of her versatility. Her performance fitted the movie’s wildly different tones, from frightening to funny. Since Sissy attracted attention from horror fans and indie film circles alike, it became another stepping stone in Ha’s growing career. Moviegoers familiar with the genre might recognize her from this role.
Alice in Bad Behaviour (2023)
Yerin Ha continued to expand her presence with a role in the miniseries Bad Behaviour. The show was a four-part Australian limited series based on Rebecca Starford’s 2015 memoir. In the ministries, Ha played Alice, one of the teens at the centre of this intense drama about friendship, identity, and the dark side of growing up.
Bad Behaviour exposed Ha to an even wider Australian audience because of its strong storytelling and emotional complexity. Her performance was grounded and powerful, earning critical nods and viewer recognition. This series allowed Ha to showcase another dimension of her acting, making audiences see her as more than just an action or genre performer. For Bridgerton fans who enjoy actor backstories, this role is another familiar anchor.
Mia Chang in The Survivors (2025)
Most recently, before Bridgerton, Yerin Ha starred as Mia Chang in the Netflix drama The Survivors. The limited series, based on a bestselling novel, follows characters as they deal with the fallout of a mysterious mass disappearance. Ha’s role as Mia Chang was one of her most emotionally complex to date. The character navigates grief, resilience, and layered family dynamics, giving Ha plenty of dramatic terrain to explore. The Survivors introduced Ha to even larger international audiences through Netflix’s global reach. So, audiences watching Bridgerton who immediately recognize Yerin Ha might have seen her in any of these projects.
