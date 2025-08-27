Who is Sarah Dugdale, Richard Harmon’s Girlfriend?

Television audiences were introduced to Sarah Dugdale in 2011 when she appeared briefly on the Emmy Award-winning show, The Haunting Hour: The Series. She played two roles in the horror series, which not only launched the career of the Canadian actress but also showcased her acting prowess. After her debut, Dugdale landed more roles on television shows, appearing in another double role on Supernatural in 2012. She has also earned credits in other notable TV shows, including The Secret Circle and Virgin River.
Sarah Dugdale is also building her film career to show her versatility. On the silver screen, she is known for her leading role in Death of a Cheerleader (2019) and portraying Katie Koons in 2021’s There’s Someone Inside Your House. Dugdale also gained recognition for her role in the Canadian television movie series Mystery 101. Beyond acting, Dugdale has her eyes on the aviation industry. Dugdale’s personal life has received more attention following her relationship with The 100 actor Richard Harmon.
Where is Sarah Dugdale From?
Sarah Dugdale is from Canada, where she was born and raised. The Canadian actress, who was born on June 21, 1995, grew up in a close-knit family. Her family stays away from the spotlight, but Dugdale is known to have an older brother. Although it appears she is the only public figure in the family, Dugdale shares the spotlight with her people. She shared her brother’s wedding to his boyfriend on her Instagram on August 29, 2020. Dugdale often celebrates her family members on her social media pages.
Sarah Dugdale Made Her Television Acting Debut in 2011
Sarah Dugdale hit it big with her first acting role, appearing on three episodes of R.L. Stine’s The Haunting Hour: The Series. She played a dual role in the children’s horror anthology television series, portraying Taylor Turner and Lisa in seasons 1 & 2, respectively. In 2012, she joined the cast of Supernatural Season 7 as Chloe and later played Wendy Hanscum in season 13 in 2018. Dugdale also guest-starred on one episode of The Secret Circle in 2012.
In 2014, Sarah Dugdale appeared in two television series, including the American medical drama series Rush. She appeared on the sci-fi thriller Aftermath in 2016 across three episodes. Dugdale landed her most recognizable role so far on Virgin River, playing Lizzie in 52 episodes. Her other notable television credits include Arrow as Becky and Ice as Hannah.
Her Film Career Includes an Extensive List of Television Movies
Sarah Dugdale made her movie debut in 2015, appearing in the short film Glory River and four TV movies, including The Hollow, Sugar Babies, and Sorority Murder. She continued her career with another short film in 2016 before her first break on the big screen, portraying Sophie Hinters in Hollow in the Land (2017). She also appeared in the TV movie Woman of the House the same year.
In 2018, Sarah Dugdale landed her first main film role in The Bad Seed, where she portrayed Chloe. She followed it up with some career-defining moments in her depiction of the leading character, Kelly Locke, in Death of a Cheerleader and Amy in Jim Mickle’s In the Shadow of the Moon (both in 2019). 2019 was a prolific year for Dugdale, who also appeared in four TV movies in the Mystery 101 series as Claire Tate, The College Admissions Scandal as Emma Slade, and Phil as Kara.
Sarah Dugdale’s next movie role came in 2021 when she portrayed Katie Koons in There’s Someone Inside Your House. Dugdale has appeared in more TV movies since then, including Dial S for Santa (2023) and Season’s Greetings from Cherry Lane (2024). While Dugdale has not had her blockbuster moment on the silver screen, she has proved her mettle as a noteworthy actress.
Who is Sarah Dugdale Dating?
Sarah Dugdale is currently in a relationship with The 100 star Richard Harmon. Though there was no official announcement about the relationship, Harmon first appeared on her Instagram page on October 24, 2023, with a group of friends. Since then, they have been getting cozy and packing on the PDA on social media. Dugdale doesn’t shy away from expressing her happiness with being with Harmon and how much she loves him.
Before Harmon came along, Sara Dugdale was in a relationship with her Virgin River co-star Charlie Nesbitt. They were together from 2019 to 2022 but didn’t go public with the reason behind their split. After her appearance on Virgin River, Dugdale became a victim of pregnancy rumors; however, she does not have any children yet. While her character on the show is pregnant, Dugdale isn’t.
