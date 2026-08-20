Who Is Liza Colón-Zayas? 6 Things to Know About The Bear Actress

For years, audiences recognized Liza Colón-Zayas’ face long before they learned her name. Over a career spanning more than three decades, Colón-Zayas appeared in acclaimed dramas, crime series, and independent films, quietly building a reputation as one of the industry’s most dependable supporting actresses. Every performance, regardless of screen time, reflected the same commitment to believable storytelling. This steady approach eventually led to the opportunity, as Tina Marrero in FX on Hulu’s The Bear, that transformed her career.
What makes Colón-Zayas’s story especially inspiring is that it was never defined by overnight fame. Instead, she earned recognition through persistence, versatility, and an ability to bring warmth and authenticity to every character she portrayed. From memorable guest appearances on hit television shows to supporting roles in acclaimed films, she steadily built an impressive résumé before finally stepping into the spotlight. Here are six fascinating facts that reveal more about the actress behind one of television’s most beloved characters.
1. Liza Colón-Zayas Became the First Latina to Win the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Liza Colón-Zayas made television history at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards in 2024 when she won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her performance as Tina Marrero in The Bear. The victory was especially significant because she became the first Latina ever to win the award in that category. Her emotional acceptance speech celebrated her family, her fellow cast members, and aspiring Latina performers who dream of following a similar path.
The milestone represented much more than personal success. It also recognized an actress who had spent over three decades working consistently before receiving widespread acclaim. Rather than arriving through instant celebrity, her Emmy reflected years of dedication to her craft. Today, the award stands as one of the defining achievements of her career and an important moment for Latino representation in television.
2. Liza Colón-Zayas’ Breakout Role Came Later Than Most Hollywood Success Stories
Many performers land career-defining roles early in life, but Liza Colón-Zayas followed a very different path. She spent years appearing in guest roles and supporting parts before The Bear introduced her to a global audience. By the time she joined the series in 2022, she already had decades of professional experience behind her.
Colón-Zayas has spoken openly about how meaningful that journey has been. She has said that playing Tina reinforced the belief that there is “no expiration date” on achieving one’s dreams as an actor. Her career has become an encouraging example that perseverance and patience can be just as valuable as early success.
3. Liza Colón-Zayas Grew Up in the Bronx in a Proud Puerto Rican Family
Born in the Bronx, New York, Liza Colón-Zayas was raised in a Puerto Rican household that shaped both her identity and artistic voice. Growing up in one of New York City’s most culturally diverse boroughs exposed her to a wide range of stories and experiences that would later influence her work as an actress and writer. She has often embraced her heritage throughout her career rather than trying to distance herself from it.
Her background has also made her success particularly meaningful within the Latino community. Colón-Zayas has frequently discussed the importance of authentic representation on screen and the value of telling stories that reflect real lives. As her profile has grown, she has become an influential figure for Puerto Rican and Latina performers seeking representation in Hollywood.
4. Liza Colón-Zayas Earned a Theater Degree Before Building Her Acting Career
Before audiences recognized her from television, Liza Colón-Zayas studied theater at the University at Albany, part of the State University of New York. Her formal education gave her a strong foundation in acting techniques, character development, and performance. While many actors begin working immediately, she invested time in developing the skills that would sustain a long career.
The preparation became evident as she moved comfortably between independent films, network television, and prestige dramas. Casting directors came to value her ability to make even supporting characters feel fully realized. Those qualities eventually helped position her for the opportunity that arrived with The Bear, where Tina Marrero became one of television’s most memorable characters.
5. Liza Colón-Zayas Is Married to Actor David Zayas
Away from the cameras, Liza Colón-Zayas is married to fellow Puerto Rican actor David Zayas. He’s best known for playing Detective Angel Batista on the Showtime TV series Dexter. The couple, who married on November 21, 1998, has frequently supported each other’s work in television and theater. While both have successful acting careers, they have generally kept their private life out of the spotlight, choosing to let their on-screen work speak for itself.
Their almost three-decade relationship is built on a shared understanding of the entertainment industry and the challenges that come with it. Both spent years working steadily before achieving widespread recognition, giving them similar perspectives on perseverance and success. Colón-Zayas has credited the people closest to her with helping her stay grounded throughout her career. As her fame has grown following The Bear, she has continued to keep her family life relatively private while celebrating the support she has received from her husband.
6. Liza Colón-Zayas Made Her MCU Debut in 2026
After winning over audiences with her Emmy-winning performance in The Bear, Liza Colón-Zayas reached another major career milestone by joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2026. She appears in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, marking her first role in the blockbuster superhero franchise. Colón-Zayas portrays Detective Jean DeWolff and becomes the first actress to portray the character in a live-action adaptation.
Liza Colón-Zayas’ casting as Detective Jean DeWolff also reflects how much her career has evolved in recent years. After spending decades building an impressive résumé through supporting roles in television and film, she is now landing parts in some of the industry’s most high-profile productions. Whether her role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day is large or small, joining the MCU is another sign that Hollywood increasingly recognizes the talent that audiences and critics have admired for years.
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