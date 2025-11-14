I Show The Architectural Value Of The Bronx

Selected for the “Imaginarios del Bronx” Photography Prize, within the District Stimulus Program of Bogotá, call for a photographic series through the quality of making visible the architectural value of the Bronx (Caracas Avenue and Carrera 16 between streets 9 and 10), where the transformation process has taken special strength in the development of a new imaginary of the capital, emphasizing the architectural history of the place.
Reconstructing history and making a memory is linked to the idea of the image because it is from the visual perception where it is known and recognized. The image brings memories of a before, a today and an after. Resignify spaces give reflections between the past and the future, thus we relate images and meanings. The images help stimulate memory collection and have an image of the Bronx, a tool that creates a dialogue with the outside and simultaneously with the inside. The observer can combine his experience with his memories and new images.
I took photographs of the current architecture of the Bronx to which I give the appearance of old photos by the process of transformation that they are attracting and from which they will go to the past, according to the research on the architectural history of the Bronx, I digitized photographs to the facades of the houses of the sector and I also give them the appearance of old photos, selecting photographs that they took previously that visualize an imaginary future of the functionality in the new spaces to be built and finally, I select texts related to the architectural history of the sector found in the research.
With this, I seek to make dynamic connections, direct, indirect and passive relationships that generate visual and morphological tensions leading to different situations within the space of transformation, in which the articulation between the architectural object and the environment is intertwined with a transformation in time.
More info: armatrostes.tumblr.com
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
