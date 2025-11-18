Hey Pandas, How Did You Meet Your Partner? (Closed)

Share your stories.

#1

I met her on some obscure Lithuanian pop culture website…..

#2

Next to the keg, awaiting her turn to fill her cup.

#3

not dating, nor husband, but a crush. In 6th grade at pe while I was just alone. in 7th grade, waiting for 8th to confess my feelings. We have the same b-dat 2! and if ur the one I’m talking about and you see this bc I know you have bp account too, pls disregard everything I said!

#4

eHarmony. We’ve been happily married for 15 years.

#5

Through a mutual friend. He was my friend’s boyfriend’s best friend. We got talking and ended up going on a few dates. We ended up going our separate ways and I ended up married to a violent abuser. A few years later I met him by chance in a pub and it made me realise what a huge mistake I’d made in letting him go all those years ago. I eventually left my ex-husband to be with him and have never regretted it.

#6

plenty of fish. com

