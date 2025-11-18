Meet Axel: The 43-Pound Cat Whose Weight Loss Journey Will Melt Your Heart

Axel, the ‘sumo wrestler’ cat, was tipping the scales at 43 pounds, and thus surrendered to a shelter due to his extreme weight, far exceeding the typical eight pounds for most cats and even the 13 pounds of larger breeds.
Rescued by Ferdinand and Friends and fostered by director Kristine, Axel faced significant health issues, including arthritis from the strain of his weight, requiring special equipment like oversized scales. Despite these challenges, Axel is now on a successful weight loss journey, gaining attention and support on Instagram and TikTok under the stage name Biggie Smalls.
Kristine, his owner hopes that the cat’s progress offers hope and inspiration for others dealing with overweight pets, and his Instagram page provides valuable resources and a comprehensive guide to help transform obese cats into healthier, happier animals.
Meet Axel, a 43-pound cat who was surrendered to a shelter after his owner fell ill and was unlikely to recover
Given the chance, Bored Panda reached out to the owner of the chubby tabby. When asked about some of the biggest challenges she faced when she first took Axel in, Kristine shared: “Our biggest challenges were definitely accommodation. He was a dog-sized cat, and most cat products just aren’t built for this size. He was also in a very delicate state with all the extra strain on his body. Everything from litter boxes to transporting him for medical appointments was more challenging. Trying to find a scale that can fit him easily was also difficult as most baby scales only go to 40 lbs.
He struggled to move, groom, couldn’t breathe well in a carrier, etc. Even just being able to reach the food bowl with his mouth was a challenge because of all the excess weight around his neck and chin.”
Kristine, a foster with Ferdinand and Friends animal rescue, took Biggie (aka Axel) in, needing two people to transport him due to his size
Regarding how she came up with the name ‘Biggie Smalls’ for Axel’s social media profiles, Kristine explained: “To be honest, I grew up on 90s rap haha. Biggie Smalls was the first name that came to mind when I saw him. It also fit with him starting a diet. Right now he’s big, and soon he’ll be small! The shelter had named him Axel, but it just didn’t seem to fit him although when he’s in trouble, we do use Axel.”
Describing Biggie’s current diet and exercise routine, the owner said to us: “He is currently eating close to 375 calories a day and Purina Pro Plan overweight management food as his staple diet. He also has a daily treat allotment of 10% of his daily calories. This diet is mostly lower carb and high protein. We also incorporate his food and treats into his exercise (using it to motivate him via puzzle feeders, moving food further away, etc.).
His exercise routine consists of playing mostly right now. We really focused on natural movements at first just given how rough his body condition was. Being able to walk more than a few feet, to using the stairs, to jumping on sofas—regular cat stuff he could never do before.
Now that we have tackled daily living movements and his health is a bit more stable, we will be starting rehabilitation soon (water treadmills, etc.).”
The cat’s size was overwhelming; he was friendly but had labored breathing and an overworking heart
When asked about the response from the online community and how it has impacted the cat’s journey, Kristine shared: “At first it was a bit overwhelming, and many people were upset seeing his videos. I completely get that; seeing a cat his size, most people’s first thought is abuse. Now that they’ve been following his journey and seeing us put in the work for him, it’s almost all positive, so kind, and so encouraging! We have so many people who reach out saying it’s helping them make changes for their cats, and that makes my heart so happy.
The biggest impact to his weight loss journey is meeting other owners of morbidly obese cats, learning from them, and getting the support and motivation for each other. Patches Journey (Kay) is one who reached out to us almost immediately and gave us access to so much more knowledge and resources we didn’t have before, like Healthy Pet Connect.”
Offering advice for other pet owners who are struggling with their pet’s weight issues, Kristine said: “You aren’t alone. Start small; it takes time, and setbacks are okay, it’s the long game you are after ❤️ plus negotiating with a tiny toddler in cat form is never easy haha.
I know I repeat this stat a lot, but 60% of domestic pets are overweight. There are resources out there. We always recommend starting with your veterinarian and having an honest conversation. If you don’t have access to a veterinarian, there are many non-biased tools we have linked in our bio (like a pet calorie counter, how to start a weight reduction plan, etc.).”
Despite his size, initial vet tests showed good blood work and only arthritis, with difficulty in assessing his organs due to excess fat
Axel required a large litter box (an oil pan) and a bed as big as a dog’s. Finding a suitable scale was challenging so they eventually ended up using a baby scale
Axel lost 7 pounds in the first 2 months as his diet was adjusted and he was monitored by veterinarians. The goal is to reduce his weight to 25 pounds within a year
The cat’s health includes managing arthritis and maintaining a proper diet to support his heart and overall well-being
He adapted well to his new home, enjoying play sessions and slowly adjusting to activities like jumping on the sofa
Christine plans to include Axel in family activities, such as kayaking, and even bought him a life jacket for this purpose
Aside from losing weight successfully, the kitty was also officially adopted, becoming a beloved member of the family and integrating well with Christine’s four children
