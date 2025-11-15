My 21 Ridiculously Absurd Comics Based On Halloween Prompts

by

Halloween is one of my favorite times of the year, and I have always wanted to try doing one of the month-long October art challenges, so I decided to try doing “Comictober” this year. A different prompt was given each day, and I managed to get a comic made for 21 out of 31 days.

This was an excellent opportunity to try out a variety of comic styles, although my comics tend towards the absurd.

More info: Instagram | twitter.com | reddit.com | webtoons.com | tapas.io

#1 Based On The Prompt “Shadow”

My 21 Ridiculously Absurd Comics Based On Halloween Prompts

#2 Based On The Prompt “Ouija Board”

My first attempt moving past 4 panels to create a longer form comic

My 21 Ridiculously Absurd Comics Based On Halloween Prompts

#3 Based On The Prompt “Body Swap”

My 21 Ridiculously Absurd Comics Based On Halloween Prompts

#4 Based On The Prompt “Crafts”

My 21 Ridiculously Absurd Comics Based On Halloween Prompts

#5 Based On The Prompt “Corn Maze”

My 21 Ridiculously Absurd Comics Based On Halloween Prompts

#6 Based On The Prompt “Boo”

My 21 Ridiculously Absurd Comics Based On Halloween Prompts

#7 Based On The Prompt “Howling”

My 21 Ridiculously Absurd Comics Based On Halloween Prompts

#8 Based On The Prompt “Mirror”

My 21 Ridiculously Absurd Comics Based On Halloween Prompts

#9 Based On The Prompt “Boogeyman”

My 21 Ridiculously Absurd Comics Based On Halloween Prompts

#10 Based On The Prompt “Hiding”

My 21 Ridiculously Absurd Comics Based On Halloween Prompts

#11 Based On The Prompt “Villain”

This is a style I hope to work with a lot more as I continue making comics

My 21 Ridiculously Absurd Comics Based On Halloween Prompts

#12 Based On The Prompt “Owl”

My 21 Ridiculously Absurd Comics Based On Halloween Prompts

#13 Based On The Prompt “Magic”

My 21 Ridiculously Absurd Comics Based On Halloween Prompts

#14 Based On The Prompt “Costume”

My 21 Ridiculously Absurd Comics Based On Halloween Prompts

#15 Based On The Prompt “Genie”

My 21 Ridiculously Absurd Comics Based On Halloween Prompts

#16 Based On The Prompt “Movie Night”

My 21 Ridiculously Absurd Comics Based On Halloween Prompts

#17 Based On The Prompt “Candy”

My 21 Ridiculously Absurd Comics Based On Halloween Prompts

#18 Based On The Prompt “Hex”

My 21 Ridiculously Absurd Comics Based On Halloween Prompts

#19 Based On The Prompt “Legend”

My 21 Ridiculously Absurd Comics Based On Halloween Prompts

#20 Based On The Prompt “Plant”

My 21 Ridiculously Absurd Comics Based On Halloween Prompts

#21 Based On The Prompt “Swamp”

My 21 Ridiculously Absurd Comics Based On Halloween Prompts

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Leah Remini is About to Be One of the Busiest Women on TV
3 min read
Apr, 18, 2018
How Did Eleven Lose Her Powers and How Does This Affect Stranger Things Season Five?
3 min read
Sep, 19, 2022
Bindi Irwin Is Getting Married And Her Brother Robert Can’t Wait To Walk Her Down The Aisle
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
“Am I Wrong For Bringing My Friend’s Kids To Her After Babysitting Date Goes Too Long?”
3 min read
Sep, 5, 2025
Cassian Andor
New Updates On The Cassian Andor Disney Plus Series
3 min read
Mar, 27, 2020
Dexter’s Rocky Road to Redemption
3 min read
Dec, 7, 2010
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.