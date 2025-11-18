“The Worst Decision I Ever Made”: Ozempic Causes “Horrible” Side Effects To Model Who Gets Candid

Lottie Moss, who is famous for being supermodel Kate Moss’ younger half-sister, was reportedly rushed to the hospital after abusing Ozempic. The injectable prescription medicine used to treat type 2 diabetes in adults left her violently ill and severely dehydrated, the model newly revealed.
In an episode of her Dream On podcast, which was released on September 12, Lottie revealed that she had been taking Ozempic for two weeks and “never felt so sick in [her] life.”
Ozempic is used in combination with diet and exercise to help manage blood sugar levels, the European Medicines Agency states. It can be used on its own or in addition to other diabetes medications, such as metformin, sulphonylureas, or insulin.
Ozempic can also help reduce the risk of heart attack, stroke, or death in adults with type 2 diabetes and known heart disease.
While Ozempic is not approved for weight loss, some physicians prescribe it for this purpose, as per UC Davis Health. Ozempic can help with weight loss by reducing appetite, which can lead to the consumption of fewer calories.
In recent years, Ozempic has become a notable favorite among celebrities, many of whom have opened up about using the drug or been exposed for taking it in secret.
“A few months ago, I was not feeling happy about my weight,” Lottie began the episode. The model, who is signed to Premier Model Management, explained that she could obtain Ozempic through a friend, which she later described as “the worst decision [she has] ever made.”
She explained: “It was from a doctor, but it wasn’t like you go into a doctor’s office and he prescribes it for you, takes your blood pressure, and takes tests – which is what you need when you go on something like Ozempic.”
Lottie further revealed that, at the time of taking Ozempic, she weighed around 60 kg (132 lb), The Independent reported on Wednesday (September 12).
The 26-year-old went on to explain that she initially began taking a low dosage of Ozempic, which typically begins at 0.25 mg injected once weekly for four weeks when prescribed by a doctor.
However, the model began taking a higher dose and “ended up being in bed for two days,” The Independent reported.
“I was throwing up, it was horrible,” she admitted. In just two weeks, Lottie reportedly revealed she had dropped from 60 kg (132 lb) to 53 kg (116lb). “That’s not a healthy weight loss, that’s not a healthy drop.”
Accidental overdoses of the popular diabetes and obesity drug semaglutide, sold under the trade names Ozempic and Wegovy, are on the rise, according to reports.
Semaglutide is associated with serious gastrointestinal side effects in some individuals, Healthline reported last year.
The most common side effects include nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. More serious side effects, some potentially requiring hospitalization, can also occur, such as pancreatitis, intestinal obstruction, and gastroparesis.
Lottie also recalled telling her friend that she was unable to keep any water or food in her system, and she ultimately visited the emergency room at three in the morning, as per The Independent.
She said: “We go and see one of the nurses and she’s like, ‘How much of a dose are you taking?’ I was like, however much, and she said, ‘Oh my god, that’s so not what you’re meant to be taking.’”
While in the emergency room, Lottie reportedly experienced a seizure, which she said was caused by dehydration.
Moreover, her “face was clenching up,” and her “whole body was tense,” the influencer said as she couldn’t move her hands during the seizure.
“[It] was honestly one of the scariest things that has ever happened to me in my life,” Lottie admitted. “I would rather die any day than take it again.”
The London native concluded: “I hope that by talking about this, it can maybe be a lesson to some people that it’s not worth it.
“It’s for diabetes, it’s not for weight loss really. I get that, in the media, everyone and all these celebrities are on it right now.
“And it’s so hard to look at that and see these dramatic weight losses, especially for people with eating disorders and problems with eating.
“It’s so hard to see that when maybe you’re not someone who drops weight quickly or you’re struggling with recovering.”
Lottie’s effort to dissuade people from taking Ozempic might not be necessary, as the number of people in need of the medication prevented from having access to it has increased.
In fact, celebrity use and social media promotion of Ozempic have reportedly contributed to a shortage of the drug, which is intended to treat diabetes.
“The broad shortage of Ozempic seen currently, and GLP-1s in general, has been attributed to the misuse and self-administering of the drug by celebrities and social media influencers who are seeking rapid weight loss,” Dr. Ahmed AK Hassoun, consultant of endocrinology at Fakeeh University Hospital, recently explained.
GLP-1s is the class of medications to which Ozempic belongs.
“This inappropriate off-label use of Ozempic has led to an unprecedented surge in demand among the general population, resulting in difficulties for diabetics accessing the medication,” Dr Hassoun added.
