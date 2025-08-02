Who Is Kerry Condon? Everything to Know About the Irish Actress

Kerry Condon is one of the most accomplished and versatile Irish actresses in today’s cinema. Condon’s career journey from her film debut to an Academy Award-nominated actress is nothing short of inspiring. With a career spanning two decades, Condon’s credits cut across stage, screen, and voice acting.
Although not yet considered an A-list star, Kerry Condon’s body of work is nothing short of impressive. From local Irish dramas and Indies to big-budget studio projects, Condon has achieved milestones that many others hope to achieve. With a growing fanbase and admirers, here’s everything to know about Kerry Condon, from her personal life to her career.
Kerry Condon’s Early Life and Irish Roots
The actress was born in Tipperary, Ireland, on January 9, 1983. Both of her parents are Irish, with the actress growing up in the small town of Tipperary. Although little is known about her childhood, Kerry Condon developed an interest in acting at a young age. This is evident because she landed her first role in her mid-teens. However, having been admittedly raised in a supportive environment, Condon credits her formative years in Ireland for shaping her identity and career.
Kerry Condon Made Her Acting Debut At Age 16
Kerry Condon first starred in the 1999 biographical drama Angela’s Ashes. She is cast in a minor role as Theresa Carmody, a young girl Frank meets while walking to his new job at the post office. Although having a limited screen time, Condon quickly showed potential. That same year, she guest-starred in two episodes of the BBC TV drama Ballykissangel. This was the first time she first met and co-starred alongside Colin Farrell.
Kerry Condon Made Her Stage Breakthrough with the Royal Shakespeare Company
In 2001, two years after her screen debut, Kerry Condon, who was 18 at the time, joined the Royal Shakespeare Company. Condon was first cast as Mairead in Martin McDonagh’s black comedy play The Lieutenant of Inishmore. In the same year, 2001, Kerry Condon became the youngest actress to portray Ophelia in the Hamlet play during the 2001-2002 run. These reputable stage credentials and the resulting accolades also helped establish Condon’s early career and reputation for tackling challenging roles.
Kerry Condon is a Frequent Collaborator of Martin McDonagh
Kerry Condon has had a long-standing creative partnership with British-Irish playwright and filmmaker Martin McDonagh. Condon’s debut stage play was the first of several collaborations together. In 2009, Condon worked with McDonagh again in 2009 in his play The Cripple of Inishmaan. Although they have not worked together in theater since then, they took their collaboration to screen.
Kerry Condon starred in McDonagh’s third feature-length film, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017), as Pamela. Their most recent collaboration was the Academy Award-nominated black tragicomedy The Banshees of Inisherin, where Condon played Siobhán Súilleabháin. Martin McDonagh has revealed that he wrote Siobhán with Condon in mind, highlighting her status as a muse and collaborator.
She Has Starred in Several Memorable Roles on Television
Besides the stage and the big screen, Kerry Condon has also worked extensively on television. She landed her first major TV role in 2005 when she was cast to portray Octavia of the Julii in the American-British historical drama series Rome. Although short-lived, having been canceled due to its high production costs, Rome was a critical success. In 2013, Kerry Condon joined AMC’s post-apocalyptic horror drama The Walking Dead as Clara.
She moved on from her short-lived recurring role in Believe (2014) to join the cast of AMC’s spin-off prequel series Better Call Saul (2015–2022) as Stacey Ehrmantraut, Mike Ehrmantraut’s (Jonathan Banks) widowed daughter-in-law. In 2019, Condon was cast in a recurring role as Molly Sullivan in Ray Donovan (2019–2020), reprising the character in its seventh and final season, Ray Donovan: The Movie (2022). She recently starred in the Disney+ sci-fi adventure series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew as Fara.
Kerry Condon Voiced F.R.I.D.A.Y. in Marvel Cinematic Universe
Kerry Condon also made her mark in one of cinema’s biggest film franchises as the voice of F.R.I.D.A.Y., Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr.) AI. Condon first voiced F.R.I.D.A.Y in Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) before subsequently voicing the AI in Captain America: Civil War (2016), Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), and the last two Avengers movies. Interestingly, this has been Kerry Condon’s only voice role. She’ll reprise the voice role in the upcoming miniseries Vision Quest (2026).
Kerry Condon’s Award Nominations & Wins
A testament to Kerry Condon’s talent is the number of recognitions, both local and international, that she has received throughout her career. Condon won a joint Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Ensemble Performance for the play The Cripple of Inishmaan. However, she won her nomination for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play at the 2009 Lucille Lortel Awards. Kerry Condon’s most recognized performance is The Banshees of Inisherin, where she received nominations from several minor and major award institutions. The performance earned Kerry Condon her first Oscar, Golden Globe, and BAFTA Awards nominations.
