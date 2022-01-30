Which “Bob’s Burgers” Character Matches Your Zodiac Sign

Since 2011, Bob’s Burgers has been a headlining sitcom for FOX; a key piece of their primetime content. The sitcom follows the adventures of the Belcher family of 5 who own a burger joint. With the announcement of a Bob’s Burgers movie in the works, what better time to assess each character’s zodiac sign?
Aries – Louise Belcher
Whether you’d like to admit it or not, Aries, you are an agent of chaos. With little regard for rules and others’ opinions, much like Louise, you can fly off the handle fast (especially with your fire sign passion and energy). When your energy is channeled properly, you can pull off heists and plans that the other signs can only dream of; but that’s only if you get past your own self-doubt, Aries.
Taurus – Millie Frock
More than any other zodiac sign, Taurus, you’re consistent. You’re deeply rooted and invested in your relationships, as we see with Millie’s undying affection for Louise. You’re the last one to leave a friend hanging, and don’t mind a little sacrifice for the people you love. Keep wearing your heart on your sleeve, Taurus, it makes the rest of us feel appreciated!
Gemini – Linda Belcher
Gemini, Linda represents your tendency towards duality. You’re not great with the whole ‘making decisions’ thing; you have a tough time assessing when something is going to be worth it or not. You can seem vapid and aloof to many, but that’s just your air sign nature for independence and adventure; you’re actually quite deep when we get to know you, Gemini.
Cancer – Tina Belcher
A people-pleaser who’s awkward in her body and personality? Yeah, that’s classic Cancer energy. You’re overly critical of yourself, Cancer, and you have trouble finding self-worth. As a water sign, you can be incredibly emotional; moodiness can get in your way. You’re highly adaptable to a situation, and don’t really sweat the small stuff. Keep going with the flow, Cancer, and let go of some of those grudges!
Leo – Gene Belcher
Gene is a textbook Leo. As a magician and a showman, it’s obvious that he craves attention and applause; even when he can’t sense his own audience’s boredom. This is classic Leo behavior; passionate about something that you believe deserves attention without social awareness (blame it on your fire sign impulsivity and inobservance). On the upside, you’re also incredibly easy to talk to (which can turn into manipulation tendencies), which makes you a natural socializer. Remember to keep your feet on the ground, Leo.
Virgo – Bob Belcher
Virgo, you are the hardest worker in the zodiac. You take responsibility incredibly seriously, and you’re one of the zodiac’s most logical and analytical thinkers. Like Bob, you’re very committed to family; even when they undervalue how much you do for them. We wouldn’t be able to make it without you, Virgo; you’re the natural caretaker of the zodiac. Just remember to take care of yourself sometimes.
Libra – Jimmy Pesto, Jr.
Jimmy Pesto, Jr. is so obviously a Libra. Libra’s are the biggest flirts of the zodiac (their air sign independence mixed with their unique craving for attention); this can be shown when Jimmy Jr. flirts with Tina but then gets bored (another air sign tendency; getting bored of people quickly). You’re the great balancer of the zodiac as well, Libra, able to juggle many plates at one time; just remember to set down roots somewhere.
Scorpio – Jimmy Pesto
No one holds a grudge like Jimmy Pesto; and that’s on being a Scorpio. As the fixed water sign, forgiveness is basically unheard of for you, and you’d much rather just passive-aggressively get your way. While that can be successful sometimes, you might be pushing away potential friends and support. Make sure to touch into your water sign empathy, Scorpio, it will never lead you astray.
Sagittarius – Zeke
One phrase that could describe you, Sag, is ‘wild card’. You spontaneous and unpredictable (which can be fun sometimes), and that can often lead to trouble. As a fire sign, you have a tendency towards impulsivity and immaturity (obviously shown in Zeke), but this can be managed with a little self-reflection. Don’t be afraid of your feelings, Sag, they can widen your perspective of the world and yourself.
Capricorn – Mr. Frond
Capricorn, you’re pretty much all business; which isn’t a bad thing necessarily. Like Mr. Frond, you’re extremely grounded, and a great listener. You’re loyal to your relationships and responsibilities (typical earth sign energy), and you’re naturally gifted intellectually. You have a tendency to over-analyze situations and get in your own way, so just relax, Capricorn. Everything’s gonna work out!
Aquarius – Aunt Gayle
Who could represent the oddity and eccentricity of Aquarius like Aunt Gayle? She’s an icon, legend, and star in her own way; just like you, Aquarius. While she’s not always the best with social cues or status quo, she’s committed to living her fantasy; undeterred by the opinions of others. Stay weird, Aquarius, we wouldn’t want you any other way!
Pisces – Teddy
Kind, patient, and loyal; that’s what Pisces is known for. Much like Teddy, you are there until the very end for the people you care about. You don’t have a problem giving the shirt off your back to a friend in need, and you’re the most empathetic of the zodiac signs. Your natural charm and warmth often draw people in, Pisces, so keep being your transparent self!