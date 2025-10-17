Where Is Alfie Allen Now? A Look at the ‘Game of Thrones’ Star’s Life After Theon Greyjoy

Although cast in a supporting role, English actor Alfie Allen is one of the most memorable cast members from HBO’s Game of Thrones. When the show premiered in 2011, it introduced audiences to dozens of characters and actors whose careers were still in their infancy or relatively unknown. One particular character audiences couldn’t help but love to hate was Allen’s Theon Greyjoy. His character was a complex figure whose arc saw him transform from an arrogant ward to a broken prisoner and, eventually, an unlikely hero.
Alfie Allen breathed life into Theon in a way that made him both despised and pitied. Unsurprisingly, it earned the actor critical acclaim, bringing him his first Primetime Emmy Award nomination. While it’s been easy to follow the trajectory of several of GOT cast members’ careers, Alfie Allen seems to have fallen out of the spotlight. Here’s a look at the life and career of Alfie Allen after his portrayal of Theon Greyjoy in Game of Thrones.
Basking in the Game of Thrones Fame
Alfie Allen’s Theon Greyjoy last appeared in season 8, episode 4 (“The Last of the Starks”). Despite his complicated arc, Theon Greyjoy is remembered for taking the last stand, to his death, in defending Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) against the Night King (Vladimir Furdik). In the same year, 2019, Alfie Allen joined the cast of the British period drama series Harlots as Isaac Pincher. He also played a musician, John Kite, in the coming-of-age comedy How to Build a Girl. He famously starred in Taika Waititi’s satirical black comedy-drama JoJo Rabbit, co-starring Scarlett Johansson.
In the film, Allen played a Nazi officer named Freddy Frankel. JoJo Rabbit went on to win the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay, while being nominated for Best Picture and three other categories. Game of Thrones’ success gave Allen a chance to work with a celebrated director and ensemble cast. Although the role was supporting, JoJo Rabbit allowed him to step into a completely different world from Westeros. If anything, it helped showcase his versatility.
Alfie Allen’s Stage Work and Theater Roles
While Game of Thrones was his international breakthrough role, Alfie Allen made his screen debut as far back as 1988. Like many English actors before him, Allen leaned into theater in his early career. Having made his stage debut in 2008, his first credited role was in the revival of Equus, where he was a replacement for Daniel Radcliffe. As expected, with Game of Thrones running, Allen had little to no time to work on stage, though he participated in one play, The Spoils, in 2016.
Post-Game of Thrones, Alfie Allen returned to the stage. In 2022, he starred in British-Irish playwright Martin McDonagh’s play Hangmen, where he played Mooney. His performance earned praise from critics and audiences alike. Alfie Allen’s return to the theater underscores his commitment to craft over game. His most recent stage performance was in 2025, where he played Frankie in Dealer’s Choice at London’s off-West End theater, Donmar Warehouse.
Alfie Allen’s Family Background and Personal Life
Beyond his professional life, Alfie Allen has remained somewhat private compared to some of his Game of Thrones co-stars. Born in London in 1986, Allen grew up in a well-known family. His father is Welsh actor, comedian, and musician Keith Allen. His mother, Alison Owen, is a successful film producer. He’s also the younger brother of singer Lily Allen, who famously referenced him in her 2006 song “Alfie.”
Yet, with fame all around him, Allen has stayed away from the spotlight until necessary. In 2018, before GOT ended, Allen welcomed a daughter with DJ and model Allie Teilz. Becoming a father marked an important new chapter in his personal life. While he keeps details of his private life away from the spotlight, there’s no denying that family plays a significant role for him. Undoubtedly, raising his child is one reason he had been away from taking on more roles in the past years.
What is Alfie Allen Up To Now?
This is the biggest question that has surrounded Alfie Allen’s somewhat disappearance. On the film side, Alfie Allen has been selective with his roles. His decision to appear in a mix of indie films suggests an actor more interested in substance than spectacle. Allen starred in the 2021 vampire thriller Night Teeth and led the cast of the 2024 drama McVeigh, portraying American domestic terrorist Timothy McVeigh.
However, he’s been busier on the small screen. From White House Farm (2020) and SAS: Rogue Heroes (2022) to voicing Tarantulas in an episode of Transformers: EarthSpark in 2023, Allen has relatively stayed active. However, he made a major comeback to television in 2025 as part of the main cast of the crime drama series Safe Harbor and in the British action-adventure series Atomic. Although neither TV show is yet as big as Game of Thrones, Alfie Allen remains committed to taking on more quality roles than increasing his filmography.
