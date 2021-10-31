Whatever Happened to The Cast of Father Ted?

Father Ted is a show that may not be familiar to American viewers, but it was well-liked in the United Kingdom during its three years on the air. The show was centered around three priests who were living in exile in a fictional place called Craggy Island. The priests had gotten in trouble for using money from the church to take a trip to Las Vegas. The priests are joined on the island by their well-meaning but extremely nosy housekeeper, Mrs. Doyle. Even though the priests live in isolation, they still find ways to get into their fair share of trouble. In some ways, Father Ted was ahead of its time. However, even almost 25 years after the show’s final episode, it continues to live on in the hearts of fans. Continue reading to find out what happened to the cast of Father Ted.
Dermot Morgan as Father Ted
When Dermot was cast for the role, it was actually his second time portraying a priest on-screen, but he brought something extra special to Father Ted. As the show’s title character, Dermot Morgan’s portrayal of Father Ted is one of the most memorable things about the series. Sadly, however, playing Father Ted would be Dermot’s last role. He died of a heart attack while hosting a dinner party at his home in London. This occurred not long after filming an episode of the show during season three. He was only 45-years-old at the time of his death. According to an article from The Free Library, Dermot’s sister, Denise, who was with him when he had the heart attack, said, “He wasn’t feeling great at the end of the meal and I went to the bedroom with him. He had had a heart-attack and I didn’t recognise it. From my limited training in first aid I wasn’t sure exactly what was happening”. She added, “The symptoms didn’t match what the books said. I said to him. ‘I think you are OK’ and we went back to the table. He apologised for having left the room and the next thing he just collapsed”. At the time of his death, Dermot was in a relationship with a woman named Fiona Clarke. He also left behind three children.
Ardal O’Hanlon as Father Dougal McGuire
Adral O’Hanlon’s portrayal of Father Dougal McGuire continues to be one of his most well-known roles. However, he has continued to work very consistently since his days on Father Ted. Much of his work has been in UK-based productions and some of his more recent credits include Derry Girls and Death in Paradise. At the moment, it doesn’t appear that Ardal has any upcoming projects in the works, but there’s a very good chance that we haven’t seen the last of him. In addition to acting, Ardal has also had a very successful stand-up comedy career. Outside of his work, Ardal has always been a private person. He is married and has three children, but he has never revealed much about his family. Although he doesn’t have any verified social media accounts, there is a Twitter profile under his name that is run by his management team.
Frank Kelly as Father Jack Hackett
Even though Frank Kelly had been in the entertainment industry for many years before he was cast in Father Ted, his role on the show became his most famous. His portrayal of Father Jack Hackett was hilarious and unforgettable. However, despite the humor he brought to the role, Frank never saw himself as a comedian. During an interview with the Irish Times, Frank said, “I’ve never represented myself as a comedian because it’s not a role I like to arrogate to myself because I wouldn’t like to be considered the life and soul of every party, because people like that bore the face off me.” Frank’s most notable post Father Ted role was in the series Emmerdale Farm which he was on from 2010 to 2011. Outside of his work, however, Frank suffered from some very serious health issues over the years. He was a skin cancer survivor and he’d also been diagnosed with bowel cancer. Additionally, he suffered from Parkinson’s disease. Frank passed away in 2016 after having a heart attack. Ironically, he died exactly 18 years after Dermot Morgan.
Pauline McLynn as Mrs. Doyle
Pauline’s character, Mrs. Doyle, was like the icing on the cake. She was a funny, tea-loving housekeeper who always gave viewers a good laugh. Since her days playing Mrs. Doyle, things have gone very well for Pauline. She has continued to work on the big and small screens. Some of her credits include popular shows like Shameless and Eastenders. In 2001, she even got the opportunity to reprise her role as Mrs. Doyle for a series of commercials. Pauline is active on both Twitter and Instagram and she seems to really enjoy the simple things in life.