Whatever Happened to Numilk After Shark Tank?

Over the years there have been lots of reality shows that have come and gone, but none have been quite like Shark Tank. The series is designed to allow entrepreneurs a platform to pitch their business idea in front of a panel of wealthy investors called Sharks. Since its debut more than 10 years ago, Shark Tank has helped dozens of entrepreneurs achieve their dreams by bringing in millions of dollars in sales. During season 12, Joe Savino and Ari Tolwin hoped that their unique approach to almond milk would be enough to score them a deal in the Tank. Their product, Numilk, is a machine that allows people to make fresh almond milk in less than a minute for about $4. Not only is this quick and convenient, but the almond milk produced by Numilk’s machine contains very few ingredients and is overall healthier than many of the other options on the market. Despite the fact that food/beverage products can be a tough sell in the tank, Numilk quickly piqued the Sharks’ interest. Now, several months after Numilk’s episode aired, many Shark Tank fans have been wondering how being on the show has helped the company. Keep reading to find out what happened to Numilk after appearing on Shark Tank.
The Numilk Pitch
When Joe and Ari stepped into the Tank, they were asking for $1million in exchange for a 5% stake in their company. If you’ve ever seen an episode of the show, you know that this kind of valuation usually doesn’t get very far. However, once Joe and Ari began providing details on their product, it became clear that it was worth what they were asking for. Not only does Numilk allow people to make their own almond milk, but it’s also more eco-friendly than other options because Numilk is made in glass bottles instead of cartons. Plus, once the Sharks got a chance to test the product, they were all very impressed. Joe and Ari also revealed their plans to eventually roll out a countertop version of their machine that customers could use to make smaller bottles of almond milk right at home. Numilk was especially appealing to Mark Cuban who has been eating a vegan diet for years. He decided to make an offer of $2 million. One million was for 7% equity and the other million was a loan with a 3% interest rate. As you can imagine, Joe and Ari jumped at the opportunity to work with Cuban. When Numilk’s founders left the tank, they were excited about the future of their business and they were looking forward to scaling on an international level.
How Has Numilk Been Doing Since Shark Tank?
Things have been going extremely well for Numilk since being on Shark Tank. Of course, just appearing on the show can provide life-changing exposure, but investment from Cuban has helped them grow in ways that once seemed out of reach. Numilk currently has almost 8,000 followers on Instagram and that number will likely grow as the product becomes more popular. While we don’t know exactly how much money Numilk has made since the show, it’s clear that the product is still thriving. Numilk kiosks are now located in several grocery stores in the northeast and there’s no doubt that they will eventually expand to other parts of the country – and even the world. By visiting the company’s website, you can see if there are any Numilk kiosks near you.
Numilk In-Home
Not long after appearing on the show, Joe and Ari started a Kickstarter campaign for the in-home version of their Numilk kiosk. As of now, the campaign has made more than $222,000 dollars the item is now available for pre-order. According to the product’s description, the unit is “all stainless steel, with upgraded components and automatic water metering, the commercial Numilk machine will delight your team, customers, and the environment with delicious, nutritious plant-based milks.” In addition to making almond milk, the Numilk In-Home can also be used to make protein shakes. Although the campaign says that orders would be fulfilled by August 2021, it doesn’t appear that has happened. There doesn’t seem to be any information on when the item will officially be released.
The Future of Numilk
From what we can tell, Numilk is still growing and they have some major plans for the future of the business. If you’re a fan of almond milk, Numilk is definitely a product that you’ll want to keep your eye on. Hopefully, an update on Numilk will eventually be featured on a future episode of Shark Tank.