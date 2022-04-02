Whatever Happened to Brooklyn Prince?

Every once in a while, there’s a young actor who comes along and takes the world by storm. In 2017, Brooklyn Prince was that person. Thanks to her role as Moonee in the movie The Florida Project, Brooklyn received lots of attention for her skills. Despite her young age, Brooklyn carried herself with the poise of someone who has been in the business for decades. Even sharing the screen with more seasoned actors didn’t seem to intimidate her. Her work in the film earned her several award nominations and she even took home a few awards. Since then, however, many people have wondered what became of the young star. Keep reading to find out what Brooklyn Prince is up to now.
Brooklyn’s Acting Journey
Brooklyn was born near Orlando, Florida which is where she got her start in the entertainment industry. When she was only about two years old, she began working in print ads for local and national companies. Since her mother is a former acting coach, it seemed only natural that Brooklyn eventually made her way into the acting world. She made her on-screen debut in 2017 in a movie called Robo-Dog: Airborne. Shortly after, she appeared in The Florida Project. There are probably lots of people out there who thought that she was nothing more than another cute kid, but she quickly proved that she wasn’t lacking in the talent department.
After the success of The Florida Project, Brooklyn became one of the most sought-after up-and-comers in the business. In 2018, she got another major opportunity with the movie Monsters at Large which only continued to show how talented Brooklyn is. It also let the world see how versatile she is. The following year, she got into voice acting with a role in The Angry Birds Movie 2. She could have easily chosen to take her foot off the gas and enjoy some of her success, but instead, she decided to keep the momentum going with several other film projects.
What Is Brooklyn Doing Now?
If you thought that The Florida Project was Brooklyn’s only claim to fame, you might want to think again. In 2020, she became the star of an Apple TV+ series called Home Before Dark in which she plays a character named Hilde Lisko. The show is based on the life of a young journalist named Hilde Lysiak who gained notoriety for starting her own local newspaper and covering a murder case in her hometown. After two successful seasons, the show has been renewed for a third. Unfortunately, however, there is no information on when the season will premiere.
Outside of acting, it appears that Brooklyn is making the most of her childhood. From the beginning, her parents have always been committed to ensuring that she still gets to enjoy playing and other things that most kids her age like to do. She loves spending time with her friends and family and she has a dog named Moonee – after her character in The Florida Project. She also enjoys traveling and she seems to be soaking in all of the beautiful moments that life has to offer.
What’s Next for Brooklyn
Brooklyn isn’t even a teenager yet, and she’s already made great strides in her career. With the level of talent she has, it’s clear that she has everything she needs in order to continue to find success in the future. The fact that she seems to have a good head on her shoulders and a strong support system also gives her a good chance of beating the odds of the dreaded child star curse.
In addition to the upcoming third season of Home Before Dark, Brooklyn also has three other projects in the works. One of those projects includes a movie called Cocaine Bear in which Brooklyn will be working opposite Ray Liotta and Keri Russell. A release date for the film hasn’t yet been announced, but it seems likely that it will debut some time in 2023. She is also working on a movie called The Marsh King’s Daughter which will be released in 2022.
As her career continues to grow, it’ll be interesting to see how Brooklyn decides to navigate life in the entertainment industry. Will she decide to take a hiatus from acting so that she can go to college and focus on other things? Or, will she keep working as long as the opportunities present themselves. No matter what she decides to do, however, it’s clear that Brooklyn has a very bright future ahead of her.