‘Wednesday’ Cast Net Worth Rankings Show Who Really Profited From Netflix’s 252.1 Million-View Monster

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When Wednesday exploded into Netflix’s biggest English-language TV phenomenon, it didn’t just revive the Addams Family brand for a new generation — it created a massive earnings platform for its cast. For younger actors, the show became a full-scale visibility rocket, instantly raising their market value, quote, and future franchise potential. For veteran performers, it added another premium hit to careers already built on decades of film, television, and voice work.

The net worth ranges below are based on widely reported public internet estimates and analysis, so they should be treated as informed approximations rather than exact figures.

That’s why this ranking is more interesting than a simple “who got paid most per episode?” list. Some cast members were already wealthy long before Nevermore Academy opened its gates. Others are lower on total net worth today but may have gained more in pure career value because the series made them globally recognizable overnight. Ranked strictly by the strongest overall public estimate ranges, here are the 10 cast members who appear to have profited the most from Netflix’s monster hit.

10. Emma MyersEmma Myers

Emma Myers lands at No. 10 because, while Enid Sinclair became one of the show’s biggest breakout characters, Myers is still in the early phase of wealth-building rather than the fully compounded stage. Public estimate ranges usually place her in the lower millions or just below, which fits a performer whose biggest financial upside is clearly ahead of her rather than behind her.

What makes her ranking meaningful is how much the role changed her value. Enid was not just comic relief or colorful support — she became one of the emotional faces of the series. That matters in franchise economics because fan-favorite breakout roles often lead to better contracts, stronger casting leverage, and more bankable projects in the years after the show hits big.

Cast Member Estimated Net Worth Main Income Sources Notes
Emma Myers $1M – $2M
  • Wednesday salary
  • Film and TV acting
  • Breakout-fandom visibility and related opportunities
 One of the show’s clearest breakout beneficiaries, even if her total public wealth estimate is still in the growth stage.

9. Hunter DoohanHunter Doohan as the character Tyler Galpin

Hunter Doohan ranks just above Myers because Tyler became central to one of Season 1’s biggest twists, giving Doohan a much more commercially useful role than a standard teen-drama love interest. Public estimate ranges for him still tend to remain in the low millions, but the role clearly elevated his visibility and likely improved his future earning power.

His profile is a good example of how a streaming hit can change an actor’s professional floor very quickly. Before a role like Tyler, an actor can still be “working.” After a role like Tyler on a show this big, that same actor becomes recognizably franchise-linked — and that tends to help with everything from casting interest to convention value to future quote.

Cast Member Estimated Net Worth Main Income Sources Notes
Hunter Doohan $1M – $2.5M
  • Wednesday salary
  • Television and film roles
  • Franchise visibility and media demand
 Tyler’s importance to the season’s mystery gives Doohan more long-term commercial value than raw screen time alone might suggest.

8. Riki LindhomeRiki Lindhome holding flowers

Riki Lindhome ranks here because she brought a longer, more diversified entertainment résumé into the series than several of the younger cast members below her. Dr. Valerie Kinbott was not the season’s flashiest role, but Lindhome’s public financial profile usually benefits from acting, comedy, voice work, music-comedy branding, and long-term industry versatility.

That kind of diversification matters in a net worth ranking. Someone with multiple steady creative income lanes can sometimes outrank a breakout star whose fame is bigger but newer. Wednesday added another premium-credit layer to Lindhome’s résumé, but her estimate is stronger mainly because her career base was already built across several entertainment categories.

Cast Member Estimated Net Worth Main Income Sources Notes
Riki Lindhome $2M – $4M
  • Wednesday salary
  • Acting, voice work, and comedy projects
  • Music/comedy branding and related media work
 A diversified creative career gives Lindhome a healthier public estimate than some of the show’s newer breakout names.

7. Gwendoline ChristieGwendoline christie attending a premiere event for the series.

Gwendoline Christie ranks in the middle because Principal Weems gave her another prestige-franchise role on top of an already valuable fantasy resume. By the time she joined Wednesday, Christie had long since moved beyond “rising actor” status. Her wealth story reflects a veteran genre-TV and film career that has been compounding for years.

That is why her estimate tends to sit comfortably above the show’s younger breakout cast. She represents a different category of performer: someone who uses each high-profile franchise not as a starting point, but as another profitable addition to a career that is already very bankable.

Cast Member Estimated Net Worth Main Income Sources Notes
Gwendoline Christie $3M – $6M
  • Wednesday salary
  • Major film and TV franchise roles
  • Long-term acting income and appearances
 Christie’s ranking is driven by a well-established franchise career rather than by Wednesday alone.

6. Thora Birch American actress Thora Birch

Thora Birch ranks a little higher because she entered the show with decades of film and television earnings already behind her. Although her time in the Wednesday universe was not as central as Ortega’s or even Christie’s, Birch’s public financial profile reflects long-term accumulation rather than one recent breakout.

That’s a useful reminder in cast wealth rankings: a shorter contribution to a giant show does not automatically equal a lower total net worth if the actor’s career foundation was built long before the series arrived. In Birch’s case, Wednesday functions more like an added prestige-era credit than the core source of her financial identity.

Cast Member Estimated Net Worth Main Income Sources Notes
Thora Birch $4M – $8M
  • Wednesday salary
  • Decades of film and television work
  • Mainstream and legacy-actor earnings
 Her placement is driven by a preexisting career base that had already been compounding for years before Nevermore.

5. Jenna OrtegaJenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams

Jenna Ortega is only No. 5 in total current public estimate terms, but she may be the clearest answer to “who gained the most in pure career value?” Wednesday Addams transformed her from a rising young actor into one of the most commercially powerful Gen Z stars in Hollywood. That kind of role doesn’t just pay well — it changes every future negotiation.

Her reported net worth range is often lower than some veterans above her because they had decades more time to accumulate wealth. But the direction of travel matters. Ortega used Wednesday to become a headline star, a stronger producer-level presence, and one of Netflix’s most commercially useful faces. In “trajectory” terms, almost nobody in the cast benefited more.

Cast Member Estimated Net Worth Main Income Sources Notes
Jenna Ortega $5M – $12M
  • Wednesday lead salary
  • Film and television acting
  • Brand partnerships and star-level media value
 The strongest “show made the next phase much bigger” story in the cast, even if her total wealth is still catching up to veteran performers.

4. Luis GuzmánLuis Guzmán during an interview promoting the Netflix series Wednesday.

Luis Guzmán ranks above Ortega because his public net worth reflects decades of consistent film and television work long before he played Gomez Addams. He is one of those actors whose résumé is so broad and durable that even a supporting role in a monster streaming hit functions more as a boost than a foundation.

That broader base is what makes his total estimate stronger than many of the younger cast members. Wednesday added visibility, yes — but Guzmán’s financial story was already built on years of steady Hollywood work, not on the sudden explosion of one series.

Cast Member Estimated Net Worth Main Income Sources Notes
Luis Guzmán $8M – $13M
  • Wednesday salary
  • Decades of film and television acting
  • Long-term character-actor earnings
 One of the cast’s strongest veteran-income profiles; the show added to a career that was already financially substantial.

3. Christina RicciChristina Ricci

Christina Ricci lands at No. 3 because she combines legacy Addams Family relevance with a long-running acting career that predates the series by decades. Her appearance on Wednesday was financially useful in two ways: it added another premium streaming credit, and it reconnected her publicly to a character universe audiences already strongly associated with her.

That combination is unusually valuable. Ricci was not only another veteran actor entering a hit — she was also part of the franchise’s symbolic continuity. In public estimate terms, that sits on top of an already healthy career base, which is why she remains comfortably above most of the ensemble in total reported wealth.

Cast Member Estimated Net Worth Main Income Sources Notes
Christina Ricci $10M – $18M
  • Wednesday salary
  • Film and television acting across decades
  • Legacy-franchise recognition and long-term celebrity value
 Ricci’s ranking benefits from both preexisting career wealth and the unique “Addams legacy” connection that amplified her casting’s value.

2. Fred ArmisenFred Armisen

Fred Armisen ranks second because his wealth profile is unusually diversified. Uncle Fester may not dominate the series in screen time, but Armisen’s total financial base comes from acting, sketch comedy, writing, producing, voice work, live performance, and years of high-value TV visibility. By the time he joined Wednesday, he was already financially ahead of most of the cast.

That’s why he sits above more central younger stars. In a ranking built on total public net worth rather than “who benefited emotionally from the fandom,” a veteran comedy multi-hyphenate with decades of earning lanes is hard to beat. The show added another valuable credit, but the engine was already powerful before Fester shocked anyone.

Cast Member Estimated Net Worth Main Income Sources Notes
Fred Armisen $10M – $15M
  • Wednesday salary
  • Acting, writing, and producing
  • Comedy, voice work, and live-performance income
 A diversified multi-hyphenate career gives Armisen one of the strongest total public wealth profiles in the cast.

1. Catherine Zeta-JonesCatherine Zeta-Jones at emmy awards

Catherine Zeta-Jones ranks No. 1 because she entered Wednesday with a completely different wealth base from almost everyone else in the ensemble. Morticia Addams was a high-profile role, but it sits on top of decades of A-list film earnings, major endorsements, and long-established celebrity-brand value. In total public estimate terms, she is simply operating in another financial bracket.

That does not mean Wednesday was irrelevant to her. The show gave her another global streaming-era credit and reattached her to a family-IP brand with huge cross-generational appeal. But in pure “who has the highest publicly reported net worth?” terms, she is the clearest No. 1 by a wide margin.

Cast Member Estimated Net Worth Main Income Sources Notes
Catherine Zeta-Jones $120M – $160M
  • Wednesday salary
  • Decades of film acting and endorsements
  • Long-term celebrity and brand-value earnings
 The wealthiest publicly reported cast member by a huge margin; Wednesday added value to an already massive career base.
Safwan Azeem
Safwan Azeem
More from this Author

Safwan Azeem is a musician and songwriter who loves to travel. He has a degree in software engineering, but chooses to write instead. He's contributed for blogs like Collider, Koimoi, American Songwriter, Sports Illustrated, Old House Journal, Let's Eat Cake, Diamond Lobby, and Garden Gate. If you can't reach him on a Saturday evening, it's probably because he's out playing an acoustic gig. Check out more of his work on Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn @safwanazeem.

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