I Create Relatable Comics About Animals Living In The Human World, And Here Are The Best 30 Of Them

Hey there, I’m Yannis Bolman, and I’m thrilled to share my comic creation. I’ve always been drawing comics as a hobby ever since I could hold a pencil and although my daily work running a video game company (Little Chicken Game Company) is very creative and demanding, drawing comics never stopped being fun for me. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, I embarked on a new artistic adventure that led me to create “Bird with Pants,” a comic strip that celebrates the failing antics of animals trying to be humans.

Looking forward, I aspire to expand the reach of “Bird with Pants.” My dream is to see this comic featured in newspapers, quite literally following in the footsteps of Larson. I also envision a tear-off calendar, where each day begins with a dose of animal-inspired hilarity, adding joy and laughter to everyone’s routine.

Hope you will enjoy more Birds with Pants in the future!

#1

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
