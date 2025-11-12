I Create One-Of-A-Kind Accessories From Metal Parts

Today I’ll show you one more very unusual, really WOW project that I made of metal parts, leather and vintage materials.
I’m Alexey Steshak known as a mad decorator and I believe that cool projects you be made of everything and the material does not have to be expensive. All my works prove that. See for yourself.
Just take a look at my bracelets, belts and necklace.
More info: Instagram
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16
#17
#18
#19
#20
#21
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us