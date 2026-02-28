50 Times Bakers Took Their Culinary Concoctions To A Whole Other Level (New Pics)

If cooking is more akin to art with a dash of science, then baking is most definitely more like science mixed with art. Creativity is a plus no matter what you do in the kitchen. But when you’re baking anything, you also need to be incredibly precise, measured, and follow your recipe to the letter.
Some home chefs—amateur and veteran alike—are so incredibly good at what they do that we want to celebrate their achievements. So, we’re featuring some of the most impressive things made by the members of the super popular ‘Baking’ online group. What they’ve done is truly next-level stuff. Scroll down for the most delicious photos you’ll probably see all week. Just be warned… you might get incredibly hungry or be so inspired you’ll end up making way too many (cup)cakes.
We wanted to learn about how much sugar is healthy to eat, as well as how we can make our baked goods healthier. So, Bored Panda reached out to Dr. Nicole Avena, the author of ‘Sugarless: A 7 Step Plan to Uncover Hidden Sugars, Curb Your Cravings and Conquer Your Addiction,’ for advice. You’ll find her insights below.
#1 Vintage Floral Cake In Rich Green & Pink Tones 🌺
Image source: Alicedurr
#2 For My Sister ❤️
Image source: Green-Cockroach-8448
#3 Chocolate Coffee Mascarpone Tart ☁️
Image source: cupcakesobviously
#4 Vintage “Berry First Birthday”cake! Classic Vanilla Sponge Filled With Strawberry Jam 🍓
Image source: Alicedurr
#5 Cake I Made Myself For My Uni Graduation
Image source: No-Satisfaction-1510
#6 Are Meat Pies Welcome? This Is A Garlic Chicken Pot Pie With A Parmesan Peppercorn Crust
Image source: concept2creation
#7 Finally Getting The Hang Of It
Image source: DONUTORIOUS
#8 My Very First “Order”
Image source: Ottershorts
#9 How It Started vs. How It’s Going
Image source: laylasaurusrexx
#10 So It Didn’t Turn Out Perfect.. But I Made A Jellycat Cake!
Image source: cupidsvirgo
#11 My Sister Made A Pumpkin, Apple, Cherry, And Mincemeat Pie In Bite-Size, Pull-Apart Pieces
Image source: heavy_pterodactyl
#12 I Finally Impressed My Mother In Law With This Gingerbread Cake!
Image source: Im_just_a_squirrel
#13 My Husband Requested A Penguin Cake For His Birthday! I Attempted
Image source: Positive_Method_373
#14 Raspberry Black Forest Cake I Made For My Birthday
Image source: BicameralProf
#15 This Is The Birthday Cake I Made For Myself!
Image source: MisplacedChaosInLife
#16 My First Attempt At Baklava! 🥰🥰🥰
Image source: Interesting_Move_753
#17 Made These Little Guys :)
Image source: Imaginary-Table-2170
#18 Made Mushroom Cookies
Image source: doleo12
#19 My First Ever “Proper” Pastry!
Image source: staronay
#20 Planning On Making A Yule Log So I’m Practicing My Meringue Mushrooms
Image source: Beerbrewing
#21 My Nervous Girlfriend’s First Scratch Apple Pie, Wanted To Show It Off!
Image source: Prestigious-Oven3465
#22 Today Marks The One Year Anniversary Of The Loss Of My First Child, And Also 100 Days Until My Second Child’s Due Date. It’s Not Much, But I Felt Like Something Sweet Today
Image source: Callme-risley
#23 Lemon Cake
Image source: LanguidMelancholy
#24 In Case You Guys Are Bored With The Pretty Cakes On Here 🤣😭
Image source: yurinomnom
#25 My Fiancé Asked For Lemon Bundt Cake On His Birthday And I Had To Deliver For The Sweetest Guy In The World
Image source: OddProcess5581
#26 It’s Not Perfect But I Made A Snake Cake 🐍
Image source: InMyLife123
#27 My First Japanese Cheesecake
Image source: Nerdysquirell
#28 Started At A New Office, Brought In Some Cupcakes For The Team!
Image source: Veeeeezy
#29 My Mom Transitioned To Baking Full Time In Her Mid 50s, And Became Head Baker In Her Early 60s At A Women-Run / Owned Bakery
Image source: leblaun
#30 I Made Cranberry Gingersnap Tarts From Scratch— And Somebody Thinks They Are All For Her!
Image source: Only4Chronic
#31 I Decorated My First Cake.🫶
Image source: lizalizzard
#32 My Friend Requested A Lotr Ring Cake For Her BF – I Did My Best 🥲
Image source: cakerycat
#33 Made These For Dessert
Image source: Winter_Rule_503
#34 Giant Donut Cake! This Was So Easy And Fun, Totally Recommend
Image source: ASprinkleInTime
#35 I Made The “Pink Cake” From Stardew Valley For My Birthday. How’d I Do?
Image source: Hard__Cory
#36 I Think I Cracked Brown Butter Chocolate Chip
Image source: SoggyToast5
#37 My Cookie Boxes This Year
Image source: megpi
#38 My Dad Made Some Bread
Image source: kevdouble07
#39 I’m Really Proud Of My Birthday Cake
Image source: whatsit25
#40 Wife Asked For A Water Slide Cake As A Joke
Image source: myeighty8
#41 Henna Inspired Bakes
Image source: No-Fact-6441
#42 Made This Cake For My Dad’s Work Christmas Party 🎄
Image source: Alicedurr
#43 Had To Share The Worst Looking Cake I’ve Ever Made
Image source: Sufficient_Piano_858
#44 Just Proud Of My Cake
Image source: According-Pen-9774
#45 Made Persian Love Cake For My Wife
Image source: TheKittyPetter9000
#46 My BF And His Mum Made Me This Birthday Cake!!
Image source: ihatesand123
#47 My Partner Asked If I Could Make A Cake That Looks Like Our Dog For Their Birthday
Image source: crabbyLangoustine
#48 Starting 2025 With Some Focaccia
Image source: idkwhattowriteee
#49 I May Have Overdone It With The Pink…😅
Image source: Conscious_Boat_9347
#50 My First Layer Cake Was A Huge Success!
Image source: greeblespeebles
Follow Us