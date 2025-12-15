Jumping Cats By Koekkoek (7 Pics)

Jumping Cats 2026 by KOEKKOEK has arrived – featuring 13 magnificent felines caught mid-air in their natural habitat: leaping through living rooms, kitchens, workshops, studios, and the occasional existential crisis.

It’s been 9 years since the very first edition – which feels just right, because as every cat knows, 9 is a magical number. The felines are back with even higher jumps, bigger personalities, and absolutely zero respect for gravity.

No cats were harmed during the photo shoots – though a suspicious number of treats mysteriously vanished.

Perfect for cat lovers, art lovers, and anyone who believes that gravity is merely a suggestion.

More info: doublekoek.com | Instagram

#1

#1

#2

#2

#3

#3

#4

#4

#5

#5

#6

#6

#7

#7

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
