Hey Pandas, Who Would You Invite To Your Fantasy Dinner Party?

You can invite 5 people living or dead to a fantasy dinner party. Who would you invite?
#1
Salma Hayek…………… Do I have to invite another four? Ugh! Stephen Fry, Mick Foley (Watching wrestling I find boring, but the tales wrestlers tell? Fascinating), Terry Pratchett and Eddie Izzard.
#2
all of my boredpanda friends.
#3
Remus Lupin, Sirius Black, James Potter, Lily Potter, and Harry Potter
I want Harry to be there so he can finally be with his parents ❤️
#4
Maneskin (They count as 1 person, right?), Billie Eilish, Emma Watson, Jammidodger, and Makingemi. It’s so hard to narrow it down!
#5
Hannibal Lecter (we could serve liver and fava beans 😂) But seriously, Stephen King, Maneskin, Ashnikko, Billie Eilish, P!nk, Steven Tyler, Marilyn Manson, Harvey Milk, John Lennon.
#6
#7
I don’t really know. probably my BP friends.
#8
My boyfriend Alfie, my friend Cori, Kit Connor, Joe Locke, and my brother Uri. It would be an awesome dinner party, I would have a grand old time.
