Witty Pictures Of Fingers Having Fun With Typography

Cyril Vouilloz, whose goes by Rylsee online, has been posting tons of fun pictures on Instagram that show his real-life fingers interacting with hand-drawn alphabet letters in his sketchbook.
The Berlin-based visual artist clearly has a wicked talent for typographical art. Vouilloz, whose background is in typography, design and mural painting, claims to be “obsessed with words and hand-drawn type compositions” and “interested in expressing mundane situations and places in a satirical way“. He is also currently the resident artist at Berlin artspace URBAN SPREE.
Whether it’s picking up a ‘B’ or pressing down on a juicy ‘E’, these imagination-filled shots certainly make us chuckle!
More info: Instagram (h/t: lustik)
