Witty Pictures Of Fingers Having Fun With Typography

by

Cyril Vouilloz, whose goes by Rylsee online, has been posting tons of fun pictures on Instagram that show his real-life fingers interacting with hand-drawn alphabet letters in his sketchbook.

The Berlin-based visual artist clearly has a wicked talent for typographical art. Vouilloz, whose background is in typography, design and mural painting, claims to be “obsessed with words and hand-drawn type compositions” and “interested in expressing mundane situations and places in a satirical way“. He is also currently the resident artist at Berlin artspace URBAN SPREE.

Whether it’s picking up a ‘B’ or pressing down on a juicy ‘E’, these imagination-filled shots certainly make us chuckle!

More info: Instagram (h/t: lustik)

Witty Pictures Of Fingers Having Fun With Typography
Witty Pictures Of Fingers Having Fun With Typography
Witty Pictures Of Fingers Having Fun With Typography
Witty Pictures Of Fingers Having Fun With Typography
Witty Pictures Of Fingers Having Fun With Typography
Witty Pictures Of Fingers Having Fun With Typography
Witty Pictures Of Fingers Having Fun With Typography

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
TiVO is Back with a Crazy Remote With Voice Controls
3 min read
Oct, 28, 2017
NYT Wordle Hints And Answers For 28-October-2025
3 min read
Oct, 27, 2025
77 Cute And Funny Cat Memes To Look At Instead Of Dealing With Your Problems
3 min read
Oct, 7, 2025
A Mad Men Revival Has to Be in The Works, Right?
3 min read
Jan, 11, 2021
We Quit Our Jobs And Took A Moto Adventure From The Netherlands To Mongolia
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
This Photographer Captures Ink and Water Collisions That Look Like Human Eyes (17 Pics)
3 min read
Oct, 8, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.