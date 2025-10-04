30 Stars Who Barely Look Like Themselves After Jaw-Dropping Transformations

Change is inevitable in the spotlight, especially over a long career. But some celebrities have taken it to a whole new level. While a number of A-listers follow a steady career path, others stumble, reinvent themselves, and make unexpected comebacks.
Some stars have stunned fans with major weight-loss transformations, while others have gracefully embraced new styles, like Pamela Anderson ditching her signature makeup look in her fifties.
For many of these talents, physical transformations go hand-in-hand with professional growth, such as Lindsay Lohan adopting a more mature image to portray a mother in her return to the big screen.
Below, Bored Panda has compiled a list of 30 celebrities who have transformed over the years, both physically and professionally.
#1 Pamela Anderson
Throughout most of her career, Pamela was known for her signature smoky eye and lip gloss look. However, in recent years, the Baywatch alum has decided to embrace her natural beauty and ditch makeup altogether.
The mom of two explained that she made the decision to reconnect with her true self after experiencing an identity crisis and realizing she had been “playing characters” her whole career, including those of a Playmate and rockstar’s wife.
“I just started taking it all back, and then started peeking out without makeup, and then I started realizing, ‘Oh, I feel great as me; I don’t want people to think of me as all those cartoon characters I created for protection,’” the 58-year-old expressed.
Image source: Barry King/WireImage, pamelaanderson
#2 Adele
Fans took notice of the Hello singer’s transformation in 2020 when she was seen on vacation with fellow British stars Harry Styles and James Corden. She also shared a photo on Instagram for her 32nd birthday in which she appeared noticeably slimmer.
The Grammy winner told Vogue that exercising helped her alleviate anxiety following her divorce from Simon Konecki and emphasized that her workout efforts were “never about losing weight.”
At one point, Adele said she developed a dependency on physical exercise and began working out two to three times a day.
Image source: Jason Kempin/WireImage, adele
#3 Cher
The Goddess of Pop has sustained a career spanning more than six decades, beginning with the folk rock duo Sonny & Cher with her then-husband, Sonny Bono.
Her 1998 dance-pop album, Believe, was a hit and introduced the use of autotune to deliberately distort vocals.
In addition to her chart-topping singles, Cher has enjoyed a successful career in film and television, with projects like her show Cher and the movies Silkwood and Moonstruck.
When it comes to plastic surgery, the superstar is an open book, having admitted to undergoing breast augmentation, rhinoplasty, and face lift.
Image source: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images, CBS Sunday Morning
#4 Jennifer Lopez
J.Lo began her career as a professional dancer, touring Europe with the musical revue show Golden Musicals of Broadway, dancing alongside MC Hammer, and working as a backup dancer for New Kids on the Block.
Her breakthrough came with the 1997 biopic Selena, about the late singer Selena Quintanilla. Her performance received critical acclaim and earned the star her first Golden Globe nomination.
After Selena, Jennifer decided to pursue a music career. Her debut single, If You Had My Love, topped the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 for five consecutive weeks.
At 56, Jennifer is still dancing and singing around the world with her tour, This Is Me… Live, and continues to act in films such as Kiss of the Spider Woman and Marry Me.
Image source: Barry King/Liaison, Kevin Winter/Getty Images
#5 Kelly Osbourne
Kelly looked nearly unrecognizable after posting a photo where she appeared visibly slimmer, with a sharper jawline, voluptuous lips, and lifted brows.
The star, who is the daughter of Sharon and the late Ozzy Osbourne, has undergone many transformations over the years. In 2020, she revealed that she had undergone gastric sleeve surgery two years earlier, resulting in a 85lb (38.8 kg) weight loss.
She has also admitted to getting Botox injections to alter the shape of her face.
However, the former Fashion Police panelist has denied ever going under the knife to modify her appearance. “I’ve never done anything but Botox. I’m too scared,” Kelly explained.
Image source: Neil Mockford/FilmMagic, kellyosbourne
#6 Rebel Wilson
“You never want it to be about the number, because it really isn’t about that,” Rebel told People about her physical transformation. “It’s about: I was doing some unhealthy things to my body and I just wanted to change it and become a healthier person.”
By 2022, the Pitch Perfect star had lost 80 lbs (36 kg) through healthy eating and regular exercise.
The actress shared that she used to overeat due to self-confidence issues, and that the passing of her father in 2013 led her to turn to food to numb her emotions. At one point, she realized that she was consuming about 3,000 calories most days.
“I look back now at that girl and am so proud of what she’s become and achieved,” Rebel expressed.
Image source: Universal Pictures, rebelwilson
#7 Donatella Versace
Donatella inherited the Versace empire following the homicide of her brother Gianni in 1997. She has dressed countless stars, from Jennifer Lopez and Madonna to Lady Gaga.
The famous Italian designer stunned fans when she debuted a new look at The Devil Wears Prada musical launch last year.
Although she has only publicly admitted to having Botox, the businesswoman has sparked speculation over the years about undergoing surgery to alter her appearance.
Image source: D. Kambouris/WireImage, donatella_versace
#8 Randy Jackson
Randy lost 114 pounds (52 kg) after being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in 2003. The American Idol star, who suffered from emotional eating, had to go through a “food divorce,” he told Tiffany Hadish.
The 69-year-old underwent gastric bypass surgery and made changes to his diet, incorporating more fruits and vegetables and eating “the corn without the bread,” he said, while still consuming treats in moderation.
“If you make a mistake, change it the next day,” he advised. “Never say ‘I will never have another piece of chocolate’ because it won’t happen, and as soon as you say never, there is a binge coming.”
Randy, the longest-serving judge on American Idol from 2003 to 2013, was also the bassist for the rock group Journey.
Image source: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images, Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal/Getty Images
#9 Keely Shaye Smith
Keely has had an incredibly eclectic career as a journalist, author, TV host, actress, producer, and director.
The mom of two, who as a child worked to help save the Bolsa Chica wetlands, spent six years as an environmental correspondent for Home on ABC. She also hosted a completely different show, NBC’s Unsolved Mysteries, during the 1990s.
In 2017, Keely directed and produced the documentary Poisoning Paradise, which explores the lives of Native Hawaiians.
Her work as an environmental activist led her to meet her husband, actor Pierce Brosnan, during a project aimed at stopping a proposed salt factory from being built at Laguna San Ignacio in Baja California Sur, Mexico.
Image source: Ron Galella, Ltd./Getty Images, Monica Schipper/Getty Images
#10 Kelly Lebrock
The NY-born actress began her career as a model at 16, working with Christian Dior and appearing on numerous magazine covers. Her Pantene shampoo commercial line “Don’t hate me because I’m beautiful”, became a pop culture catchphrase.
Kelly made her acting debut in the 1984 rom-com The Woman in Red alongside Gene Wilder. The following year, she starred in Weird Science.
After taking a hiatus from showbiz, she returned to the big screen with Hard to Kill, starring opposite her then-husband, Steven Seagal.
Following her brother’s passing in 2008, Kelly began devoting time to the terminally ill. She has served as a spokeswoman for Club Carson, an organization committed to helping children suffering from cancer.
Image source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images, Amy Sussman/Getty Images
#11 Cybill Shepherd
Cybill’s breakthrough role came as Jacy Farrow in the coming-of-age drama The Last Picture Show. During the 1970s, she delivered memorable performances in The Heartbreak Kid, Taxi Driver, and Alice.
The 75-year-old has won two Golden Globes for her performance in the ABC series Moonlighting, where she starred opposite Bruce Willis, and a third for Cybill.
Her more recent role was in the 2023 television movie How to Murder Your Husband: The Nancy Brophy Story.
Cybill is also a singer, having released ten studio albums between the 1970s and 2005.
Image source: Columbia Pictures, David Crotty/Getty Images
#12 Madonna
The Queen of Pop has been in the spotlight for over four decades. In 2023, she addressed plastic surgery rumors in an Instagram post following her widely discussed appearance at the Grammys that year.
“Look how cute I am now that swelling from surgery has gone down. Lol,” she joked after fans said she looked “unrecognizable” while presenting an award at the ceremony.
Madonna also addressed her criticism in a separate post, explaining that a close-up from a long lens camera had distorted her face, making it appear rounder and puffier, as per The Daily Mail.
She also referred to the plastic surgery rumors as a reflection of the “ageism and misogyny that permeates the world we live in.”
Image source: Ron Galella/Getty Images, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
#13 Hugh Jackman
Hugh’s first major role was on the Australian drama series Correlli in 1995 when he was 27 years old. He became world famous, however, for playing Wolverine in Bryan Singer’s X-Men, a role he would reprise in several superhero films through 2024.
The 56-year-old actor has also had a successful career in Broadway, winning a Tony in 2004 for his role as Peter Allen in The Boy from Oz.
More recently, he starred as Harold Hill in the revival of the musical The Music Man, where he grew closer with his costar-turned-girlfriend, Sutton Foster.
Image source: ABC TV, thehughjackman
#14 Renée Zellweger
The eternal Bridget Jones reprised her iconic role in Mad About the Boy this year, keeping her trademark sense of humor intact.
But much has changed since Renée first played the 30-something woman searching for love in London.
The star portrayed Judy Garland in the biopic Judy, a performance that earned her the Academy Award for Best Actress, and later starred as Pam Hupp in the NBC crime series The Thing About Pam. She’s also set to star in season five of the hit Hulu show Only Murders in the Building.
Since 2021, the Texas native has been dating English TV presenter Ant Anstead and is a stepmom figure to his three children.
Image source: Sony Pictures Releasing, Dominique Charriau/WireImage
#15 Mickey Rourke
Mickey Rourke began his career in the late 1970s, quickly earning a reputation as a magnetic performer. He broke through in the 1980s with supporting roles in films like Body Heat and Diner. Soon after, he rose to leading-man status in films such as Rumble Fish, The Pope of Greenwich Village, and 9½ Weeks.
However, his acting career faltered in the 1990s. The star, who had a reputation of being difficult to work with, drifted away from Hollywood and began a career in professional boxing, a decision that took a toll on his appearance and health.
He had a comeback in the 2000s, with roles in films like Once Upon a Time in Mexico, Sin City, and The Wrestler.
Mickey recently made headlines after being removed from the UK Celebrity Big Brother house due to “inappropriate language and instances of unacceptable behavior,” including homophobic remarks toward housemate JoJo Siwa.
Image source: Oscar Abolafia/TPLP/Getty Images, Big Brother UK
#16 Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
The 53-year-old began his wrestling career in 1996 and went on to become one of the all-time greatest professional wrestlers.
Thanks to his wrestling popularity, Dwayne had early success when he entered Hollywood, becoming one of the highest-paid actors in the industry.
For the last two decades, the star has traded his athletic WWE outfits for dapper suits for international film festivals and red carpets.
Among his most popular films are Fast Five, Fast & Furious, G.I. Joe: Retaliation, Empire State and, last but not least, Moana.
More recently, the wrestler-turned-actor showcased a slimmer physique at Venice Film Festival, where he presented the sports drama The Smashing Machine.
Image source: Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images, Jeff Spicer/WireImage
#17 Jessica Simpson
Jessica, 45, stunned fans when she flaunted a wrinkle-free visage at this year’s Video Music Awards.
The songstress’ changing appearance has been at the center of fan conversations since she rose to global fame in the early 2000s.
This year, Jessica returned to music with Use My Heart Against Me, marking her comeback after more than 16 years away from the industry. Her return came shortly after her separation from ex-husband, former NFL star Eric Johnson, following 10 years of marriage.
Image source: Christina Radish/Redferns, jessicasimpson
#18 Scott “Carrot Top” Thompson
Known for his curly red hair and humorous use of props, Scott Thompson, aka The King of Prop, has appeared in different series, including Family Guy, CSI: Criminal Scene Investigation, Robot Chicken, and Bar Rescue.
Scott had his big break in 1991 when he performed on the New York comedy club Comic Strip Live.
Recently, he has appeared on Kill Tony, the stand-up show hosted by Tony Hinchcliffe, and starred as himself in an episode of the HBO show Hacks.
Image source: Lisa Lake/Getty Images, Ethan Miller/Getty Images
#19 Lindsay Lohan
At age 12, Lindsay conquered millions of hearts across the globe when she played twins Halle and Anne in Disney’s 1998 remake of The Parent Trap. As a teen, she rose to prominence in films such as Mean Girls, Freaky Friday, and Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen.
The actress, who had a turbulent childhood, was involved in a series of legal problems and arrests during her twenties. In 2007, she was twice convicted of DUI (one of them for c*caine use), made three trips to rehab, and served an 84-minute jail stay, as per CNN.
However, in 2022, she had a massive career comeback after signing a multi-picture deal with Netflix to star in her first films in over a decade: Falling for Christmas, Irish Wish, and Our Little Secret. This year, she reprised her role as Anna Coleman in Freakier Friday, playing a mom, a role that mirrors the development of her personal life.
Lindsay, now blonde and freckle-free, lives in Dubai with her husband Bader Shammas and their son, Luai.
Image source: Nick Ut-Pool/Getty Images, lindsaylohan
#20 Sally Struthers
Sally famously played Gloria Stivic in All in the Family, a role that earned her two Emmy Awards. You may also recognize her from her role as Babette Dell, the eccentric neighbor in Gilmore Girls.
More recently, she portrayed Virginia Foldau in the Netflix series A Man on the Inside, opposite Ted Danson.
The 78-year-old actress has also starred in the stage production of Annie at the Fabulous Fox Theatre in Georgia and done voice acting for The Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm Show.
Image source: CBS, Monica Schipper/WireImage
#21 Sarah Jessica Parker
SJP made her Broadway debut at just 11 years old in The Innocents. The actress landed her first major film roles in the 1980s, appearing in Footloose and Firstborn.
During the 1990s and early 2000s, she became synonymous with fashion enthusiast Carrie Bradshaw in the HBO series Sex and the City.
She later reprised the iconic role in two Sex and the City films, as well as the revival series And Just Like That…
Outside of the show, Sarah has also impressed with her fashion sense and earned fashion icon status, showcased through her multiple Met Gala appearances.
Image source: HBO, And Just Like That… / HBO Max
#22 Miley Cyrus
Miley became a world star when she played the title character in the hit Disney Channel sitcom Hannah Montana. In parallel with her Disney series, she launched a successful music career with albums of her own.
After growing up in the spotlight, Miley said she was “harshly judged” during her early 20s for her efforts to move on from the Disney show, which included twerking onstage at the 2013 MTV Music Video Awards.
“I was creating attention for myself because I was dividing myself from a character I had played,” the Flowers singer explained. “I wouldn’t erase my story or want it to be erased. Having an interesting life makes for interesting storytelling.”
Image source: mileycyrus, Disney Channel
#23 Haley Joel Osment
Haley achieved stardom when he portrayed Cole Sear in the 1999 thriller The Sixth Sense, co-starring Bruce Willis. His performance as a psychic child earned him a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.
The actor, now 37, has also appeared in Pay It Forward, A.I. Artificial Intelligence, and Secondhand Lions.
As an adult, he has starred in the comedies Sex Ed, Entourage, and Happy Gilmore 2, in addition to doing voice acting for Lego Marvel Avengers and Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
Image source: Warner Bros. Pictures, John Nacion/Getty Images
#24 Robert Downey Jr.
Now 60 years old, Robert Downey Jr. made his acting debut at the age of 5 in his father’s 1970 film Pound.
His career has been long and eclectic, with his most notable roles being in Chaplin, Ally McBeal, Sherlock Holmes, Iron Man, and most recently, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which earned him his first Oscar.
At last year’s San Diego Comic-Con, it was announced that Robert would return to the MCU in a new role as Victor von Doom / Doctor Doom in the upcoming films Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.
Image source: United Artists, Stephanie Augello/Getty Images
#25 Tommy Lee Jones
Tommy’s career has spanned more than five decades, marked by his often stoic, authoritative roles. The Texas-born actor began his acting journey on the stage and made his film debut in the 1970 romantic drama Love Story.
His portrayal of US Marshal Samuel Gerard in The Fugitive earned him an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. Tommy continued to shine in blockbusters like Men in Black and intense dramas such as JFK and In the Valley of Elah.
Beyond acting, the 78-year-old has also directed and produced, most notably with The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada, presented at the 2005 Cannes Film Festival.
Image source: Warner Bros., Prime Video
#26 John Travolta
John got his first major roles in Welcome Back, Kotter and Carrie. However, he’s undoubtedly better known for playing the rebellious student Danny Zuko in Grease opposite Olivia Newton John and Tony Manero in Saturday Night Fever.
Nearly twenty years after the dance drama, he received praise for his performance as Vincent Vega in Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction, a role that earned him an Oscar nomination.
The 71-year-old returned to television portraying lawyer Robert Shapiro in the series The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story, and Ron Wilcox in Die Hart alongside Kevin Hart.
John, one of Hollywood’s most famous actors, is also a private pilot.
Image source: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images, johntravolta
#27 The Weeknd
The singer, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, began releasing music anonymously on YouTube in 2009. His songs quickly caught the attention of Drake and The New York Times.
Abel became world-famous after releasing Can’t Feel My Face from his album Beauty Behind the Madness. He also achieved success with hits like Starboy and Blinding Lights.
The Canadian star, 35, has won four Grammy Awards and co-starred with Lily Rose Depp in the widely panned series The Idol.
Image source: Prince Williams/WireImage, Prince Williams/WireImage
#28 Ryan Reynolds
Ryan began acting at the age of thirteen, taking on small roles in TV shows in Canada. The actor had his first lead roles in the 1990s soap opera Hillside and the sitcom Two Guys and a Girl.
He went on to star in the successful comedies National Lampoon’s Van Wilder and Waiting, before he played Sandra Bullock’s assistant in The Proposal.
Now, the heartthrob is perhaps better known for playing Deadpool in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
When he’s not busy fighting villains, Ryan is at home with wife Blake Lively and their four children. He’s also the co-owner of the soccer club Wrexham, based in Wales, with fellow actor Rob McElhenney.
Image source: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images, Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
#29 Jacob Tremblay
Jacob became famous after playing a child born in captivity in the 2015 film Room, where he starred opposite Brie Larson. His performance made him the youngest nominee for the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role.
Two years later, he starred as a child with Treacher Collins syndrome in the drama Wonder and as a sixth grader in the coming-of-age comedy Good Boys.
The Canadian actor, now 18, has also done voice acting for the animated films Harley Quinn and Luca. Additionally, he voiced Flounder in the 2023 live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.
Image source: Netflix, Araya Doheny/WireImage
#30 Khloé Kardashian
Khloé recently shared every procedure she has undergone since she first appeared in the reality show that made her family famous in 2007.
The mom of two said she’s had a nose job done, Botox injected on her face, as well as fillers and “collagen baby threads” underneath her chin and neck.
She also gets “salmon sperm facials/ regular facials, peptides, vitamins” and uses skincare products, the star wrote.
Additionally, the Good American founder shared that she’s lost 80 pounds (36 kg) over the years, slow and steady, with coach Joe Paris.
Image source: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images, khloekardashian
