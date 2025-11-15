I Study Psychoanalysis And Visualize The States Of The Subconscious In My Sculptures

I have always been interested in how the human psyche is arranged. I was especially interested in psychoanalysis because I believe that the most important thing in our lives is not outside, but inside. Also, I feel that there are many things inside us that are difficult to describe in words. so I began to visualize my feelings in sculpture.
I use silicone because it looks like real flesh as well as hair. Eyes and teeth I make myself from plastic and try to give them the most realistic look.
