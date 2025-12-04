Max Holloway: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Max Holloway

December 4, 1991

Honolulu, Hawaii, US

34 Years Old

Sagittarius

Who Is Max Holloway?

Jerome Max Keli’i Holloway is an American professional mixed martial artist, widely regarded as one of the greatest featherweights in UFC history. His dynamic style and relentless pressure consistently captivate fans worldwide.

He burst into the global spotlight by defeating Anthony Pettis for the interim UFC Featherweight Championship. Holloway then unified the title against José Aldo, showcasing his striking mastery.

Early Life and Education

Raised in Waianae, Hawaii, Max Holloway navigated a challenging childhood where martial arts became an early solace. His mother, Missy Kapoi, eventually overcame substance abuse, and his father, Mark Holloway, left when Max was eleven.

He began kickboxing at fifteen and graduated from Waianae High School in 2010. This early immersion in combat sports laid the foundation for his formidable professional career.

Notable Relationships

Currently married to professional surfer Alessa Quizon, Max Holloway publicly confirmed their relationship in early 2020. They exchanged vows in April 2022 during a Hawaiian beachside ceremony.

Holloway shares one son, Rush Holloway, with his former wife, Kaimana Pa’aluhi. They maintain a cordial co-parenting relationship, prioritizing their son’s well-being.

Career Highlights

Max Holloway dominated the UFC Featherweight division, securing the undisputed title against José Aldo and defending it three times. His relentless striking and high volume earned him records for significant strikes landed in a single fight.

More recently, Holloway captured the symbolic UFC BMF Championship with a stunning knockout of Justin Gaethje, solidifying his reputation as a fan-favorite and one of MMA’s most exciting competitors.

He has also collected numerous Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night bonuses, consistently delivering memorable performances inside the octagon.

Signature Quote

“It is what it is, but I am who I am.”

