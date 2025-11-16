Dubai If It Had A Snowy Winter (13 Pics)

I have been a resident of Dubai for sixteen years. I have seen the city scaling new heights over the course of time, from Burj Khalifa, Dubai Frame, Ain Dubai and now the World’s greatest show, the Expo 2020.
While all of these are noticed by the rest of the world, there is something that only the residents get to enjoy to the fullest – the Dubai winters. We, the residents of Dubai experience a cooler winter every year, literally and metaphorically.
Here, I am imagining a series of visuals on how it would look like if we had a Snowy Dubai Winter.
More info: Instagram | opensea.io
#1 Clock Tower, Diera
#2 Downtown Area
#3 Mall Of Emirates Metro Station
#4 Hatta Mountain Signage
#5 Burj Al Arab
#6 Hatta Mountains
#7 Dubai Expo Entrance
#8 Dubai Frame
#9 Burj Al Arab
#10 Global Village
#11 Atlantis The Palm
#12 Museum Of The Future
#13 Downtown Dubai
