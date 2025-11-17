Restaurant Table Becomes Nappy Changing Station, Making Nearby Diners Nauseous

A visit to a restaurant turned into an unexpected rollercoaster of odors and frustrations for Reddit user u/BloodEternal and their friend.
As the two sat cozily in the back corner booth, a couple of mothers settled nearby with their babies. Initially, everything looked fine, with the little ones being fed and content, but then, a nasty smell filled the air, and the source of the stench became apparent — the babies had decided to have a joint “number two” moment.
However, the worst part was yet to come.
When these two friends went to a restaurant to have dinner, they didn't even imagine how smelly it would get
And the odor didn't come from the kitchen or the toilet
Parents often try to avoid situations like this one
According to Joshua Bartlett, who together with his wife are raising three girls and one boy, and run the parenting blog Natural Baby Life, proper etiquette for changing your baby in public is to be as discreet and out of the way as possible and to dispose of the dirty diaper quickly.
“Public restrooms, your vehicle, or a stroller are the best places for changing,” Bartlett wrote, adding that bringing the right supplies on a trip allows moms and dads to change their baby anywhere that is out of the way of others.
“The ideal situation would be for every establishment to have a changing table where you could change your baby, but I know I personally have been stuck in a place without a changing table far too many times,” the father explained.
In general, Bartlett believes parents should follow these guidelines when changing diapers in public:
We don't have all the details, but it sounds like the women could've found another way to change their babies' diapers.
Some restaurants ban children altogether
To avoid the possibility of something like this happening at their establishment, some restaurant owners take rather drastic steps.
For example, this year, Nettie’s House of Spaghetti in Tinton Falls in New Jersey, United States, has decided to ban entry for children less than 10 years of age.
“Between noise levels, lack of space for highchairs, cleaning up crazy messes, and the liability of kids running around the restaurant, we have decided that it’s time to take control of the situation,” its announcement said.
However, many places aren’t ready to take on a risk that comes with such a decision. A National Restaurant Association survey indicated that families with children less than 13 years of age represent 30% of restaurant traffic in the country.
But removing children from this environment might not be the solution. Clinical social worker and registered play therapist Leigh Ellen Magness told The Food Institute that banning children from somewhere sends “a clear message that we don’t think they’re capable of the skills required to be there.”
“It certainly does nothing to help them practice social skills, table manners or waiting patiently,” Magness added.
“If they can’t practice those skills now, with the help of adults for guidance and support, they become adults who don’t have those skills either.”
As the story went viral, its author provided a bit more information on the whole ordeal
And people had plenty of reactions to it
With some sharing their similar experiences
