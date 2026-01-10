Dylan Edwards: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Dylan Edwards

January 10, 1996

Albury, New South Wales, Australia

29 Years Old

Capricorn

Who Is Dylan Edwards?

Dylan Edwards is an Australian professional rugby league footballer, widely recognized for his dynamic fullback play and unwavering defensive prowess on the field. He is a vital and consistent presence for the Penrith Panthers.

His career’s defining moment arrived in 2022, earning the prestigious Clive Churchill Medal. Edwards’ exceptional performance solidified his elite status.

Early Life and Education

Born in Albury, New South Wales, Dylan Edwards relocated to Dorrigo in his early years, where his passion for rugby league blossomed. He started his journey playing for local junior clubs such as the Albury Pumas.

Edwards attended Dorrigo High School, honing his skills before being signed by the Penrith Panthers in 2012. He quickly progressed through their junior development pathways, including their successful NYC team.

Notable Relationships

A long-term arc has seen Dylan Edwards marry his partner Nadine Haggart, with their relationship spanning many years. The couple tied the knot in a picturesque ceremony in late 2024.

Edwards and Nadine share two daughters, born in March 2018 and November 2019, who were involved in their wedding celebrations. He maintains a private family life.

Career Highlights

Dylan Edwards has been a pivotal force in the Penrith Panthers’ recent dynasty, contributing to multiple NRL Premiership victories. He played fullback in their 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024 championship wins.

His individual excellence was highlighted by winning the prestigious Clive Churchill Medal in the 2022 NRL Grand Final as man of the match. Edwards also received the Merv Cartwright Medal that season.

Beyond these honors, Edwards has earned recognition as the Penrith Panthers Members Player of the Year multiple times. He continues to cement his status as an elite rugby league fullback.

