My Realistic Sketchbook Drawings

by

My name is Mélanie Masclé and I recently graduated from the Illustration & Design program at Dawson College. I am now familiar with many different techniques, both digital and traditional. I have the tendency to work by hand using my preferred mediums: ink, water colors, graphite and marker. I develop interesting concepts to produce beautiful artwork in my realistic style.

These are the drawings from my grey-paper sketchbook. I normally complete one drawing in an afternoon, so about 3 to 4 hours.

More info: Facebook.com | Instagram | Behance

“Benjamin le chien”

My Realistic Sketchbook Drawings
My Realistic Sketchbook Drawings

This is a portrait I made using a picture I took of this dog called Benjamin. I met him during my trip to Brazil, I was staying in house I found on airbnb, Benjamin was the guard dog. I only stayed there for a week, but I got really attached to him! He was adorable and very friendly once he knew you.

Boots

My Realistic Sketchbook Drawings
My Realistic Sketchbook Drawings

I wanted to challenge myself and make a good perspective drawing. So i sat down and took a picture of my legs. This one took quite a bit of time, but I’m happy with the outcome!

“Le chat bleu”

My Realistic Sketchbook Drawings
My Realistic Sketchbook Drawings

This is August, my parents cat. He is the cuddliest cat ever! My mom wanted me to do this portrait of him, and so I did, however, I decided to make him blue. She was very happy with the result!

Drawings from my trip to Brazil

My Realistic Sketchbook Drawings
My Realistic Sketchbook Drawings

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Anna Cathcart in XO, Kitty
Netflix Drops ‘XO, Kitty’ Season 2 Trailer
3 min read
Dec, 18, 2024
Adorable Dragonflies Hiding In My Backyard
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Star Trek: Discovery Premiere Recap and Review
3 min read
Sep, 26, 2017
From Door To Door: My Collection Of Colorful Doors In Ærøskøbing
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
George Zaidan Once Tried to Make his Own Toothpaste
3 min read
Nov, 9, 2016
The Mindy Project
The Mindy Project Season 4 Episode 3 Review: “Leo Castellano Is My Son”
3 min read
Sep, 29, 2015
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.