My Realistic Sketchbook Drawings

My name is Mélanie Masclé and I recently graduated from the Illustration & Design program at Dawson College. I am now familiar with many different techniques, both digital and traditional. I have the tendency to work by hand using my preferred mediums: ink, water colors, graphite and marker. I develop interesting concepts to produce beautiful artwork in my realistic style.
These are the drawings from my grey-paper sketchbook. I normally complete one drawing in an afternoon, so about 3 to 4 hours.
“Benjamin le chien”
This is a portrait I made using a picture I took of this dog called Benjamin. I met him during my trip to Brazil, I was staying in house I found on airbnb, Benjamin was the guard dog. I only stayed there for a week, but I got really attached to him! He was adorable and very friendly once he knew you.
Boots
I wanted to challenge myself and make a good perspective drawing. So i sat down and took a picture of my legs. This one took quite a bit of time, but I’m happy with the outcome!
“Le chat bleu”
This is August, my parents cat. He is the cuddliest cat ever! My mom wanted me to do this portrait of him, and so I did, however, I decided to make him blue. She was very happy with the result!
Drawings from my trip to Brazil
