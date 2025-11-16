Here’s My Collection Of Strange Art From Medieval Times

Ever wanted to see a rabbit riding a human snail while fighting a dog riding a rabbit with a broken neck? Well, now you can!
#1 *shrugs* I Guess I’ll Die
#2 We Joust
#3 Anyone Else Bored Of This War?
#4 When Your Bones Decide To Give Up While You’re Making A Tik Tok With Your Friend
#5 When You Move While The Painter Is Painting You
#6 Don’t You Just Hate It When Your Friends Stab You?
#7 Why Was This A Popular Topic To Paint?
#8 The Fish-Rino-Deer
#9 Sir, Sir! What Are Doing To That Horse?
#10 When The Music Is Really Good
#11 What Do They Have Against Snails?
#12 A Gnome With A Pea On A Tooth Pick
#13 What
#14 This Makes Me So Uncomfortable
#15 … I Don’t Know What This Is
#16 Why Are They So Obsessed With Faces On Butts?
#17 A Slimy Creature Fights A Gaint Snail
