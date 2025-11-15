Hey Pandas, What’s The Recipe That Makes Up You? (Closed)

For example; 1 cup of kindness, and an entire bag full of shy!
#1
To make a Doggo Froggo:
1 cup of kindness, generosity, humour, understanding and romance
1 pinch each shy and rude
1/2 cup intellect
1 tsp sarcasm
3/4 cup anger, hurt, confusion, frustration and sadness
A sprinkling of sweetness
#2
How to make Euna Magbitang: 10 cups of clumsiness, 1 tsp of pretty, 100 cups of unpopularity, 60 cups of daydreaming, 6 cups of sadness, 80 cups of humor, 1M pounds of cheesy.
#3
More spice than sugar
A few snakes and snails (optional, especially if you don’t want to contribute to animal abuse)
A venerable truckload of dirt
Roughly 3 liters each of sarcasm and compassion
A pinch more self-hate than self worth
A parade of non-sensical and creative ideas that crowd out anything useful in my overused brain
A faint dusting of glitter, preferably not pink.
Load it into a dumpster filled with assorted junk, set it on fire at temperatures equal to the surface of the sun, and then stuff the resulting mess into a less than beautiful vessel of minor accomplishments. Enjoy.
#4
10 cups of aromanticness
10 cups of asexuality
20 cups of social anxiety
1 cups of kindness
1 cup of rudeness
(the rudeness and kindness will not mix to create a average person it will confuse her)
And finally 60 cups of ugliness
#5
1 1/2 cups of sadness
1 Tsp of sarcasm
mix thoroughly
Add 2 more cups of sadness
3 cups of friendliness
Bake till white.
add a pinch of depression extract
#6
3/4 cup of sarcasm
1/2 cup of rudeness
1/3 cup of humor
2 cups of Marx Brothers knowledge
4 cups of “Mia stop reading, we’re gonna watch a movie”
1/2 teaspoon of shy
2 teaspoons of ADHD
1 teaspoon Asexual
1 teaspoon Bisexual
Sprinkle liberally with perfectionism
#7
Potato Recipe
1 Cup Kind
2 Cups Smart
2 Cups Meme
3 Cups Sarcastic
2.66666667 Cups Anxiety
1 Cup Sad
2 Cup Grateful
Ya know what, add the entire bags of sarcasm and anxiety and meme for good measure.
1 Cup Gives No F**ks
#8
1 cup of depression, 2 tablespoons of OCD, 1/2 cup of ADHD, 2 cups ASD, 3 1/2 cups of MADD (maladaptive daydreaming disorder), and 10 cups of lesbian. :D enjoy!
#9
2 cups of depression
3 cups of anxiety
A box mix of introvert
5 cups of sarcasm
-1286 cups of self control
47542 cups of anger
628632862826272782 cups of love for cats
#10
one centigram humour
100 cups pansexual
5 cups depression
2 cups generosity
20 cups daydream in class
1000000 cups shyness
100000000000000000000000 cups love for doggos
5 cups creativity
10 cups crush on BFF
1 earth of my own fictional world
