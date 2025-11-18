Despite Not Being Big, These 36 Habits Can Significantly Improve Your Life, As Shared Online

Small things in our lives usually matter a lot more than they seem to. After all, that is what big things are most often made of.
As we found out through this Reddit thread, a great example of that is small habits that, if practiced regularly, are a lot more significant than they appear and have the power to really lift up one’s quality of life. Scroll down to check them out!
More info: Reddit
#1
Helping others without expecting anything in return. Hard. Yet, worth it.
Image source: Admirable_Gain7013, Sarwer e Kainat Welfare
#2
Sleep
Image source: MatricksFN, Александар Цветановић
#3
Stop comparing your life to someone else’s. The fact that they have a nicer car doesn’t mean you have a worse life. The things they post online are only part of their reality. Their life isn’t perfect either.
I get it, I’m the guy with the ugly 10 year old car in the apartment complex whose parking lot is filled with Mercedes and muscle cars.Would I like to own a better car? Sure. But not because all my neighbors have one. I know I have reliable transportation, which makes my life easier than the guy who takes two buses to get to work. It doesn’t mean that I don’t want more. it just means that what my neighbor has is irrelevant to my happiness.
Image source: SawgrassSteve, Matheus Bertelli
#4
Live by the rule: if something takes 2 minutes or less to accomplish, just do it.
You’ll notice how many things are really not that bad, but also how much accomplishing things is just a mental block.
Image source: Sureencewq, Cup of Couple
#5
Cuddle with your dog.
Image source: ArcturusMengsk1984, Samson Katt
#6
Daily practice of not reading the comments in political threads. Instantly improves mental health and saves countless hours of pointless arguments!
Image source: OldOriginality, cottonbro studio
#7
Morning Exercise. Just 10 minutes of exercise each morning can boost energy, improve mood, and promote better health, leading to a more productive and positive day
Image source: TearRepresentative91, Valeria Ushakova
#8
Consistently drinking enough water throughout the day can improve skin health, aid digestion, and increase energy levels
Image source: Insta_Ki_Ranie, Maurício Mascaro
#9
Reduce sugar consumption.
Less headache better sleep.
Image source: caeptn2te, Nikolaos Dimou
#10
Shower. Or, if that’s too hard some days, at the very least wash your face and brush your teeth.
Image source: cynicalventriloquist, Yaroslav Shuraev
#11
Cleaning and tidying up your living space, even if it’s just getting rid of the dust on some shelf or putting one book in your bookshelf, after sole times, your living space is much more cleaner than it used to be and it’s better for your health and mental health.
Image source: Niarkoglob, Karolina Grabowska
#12
Making tomorrow better the night before. Lay out clothes, pack lunches, pack the bags going to work or school, and figure out what is for dinner so you can thaw it/put it in the slow cooker/etc. when you get up. That makes the morning a lot less stressed and that makes the day go better.
Image source: LadyAlexTheDeviant, PNW Production
#13
Spending a small amount of time each day learning something new, like a language or a hobby, can enhance cognitive abilities and personal satisfaction
Image source: Depressing_Side, Kaushal Moradiya
#14
Stop drinking sugary drinks. It’s a small change really. Just replace your coke with water. Man… the weight loss was more than expected.
Image source: 6r576fru7, Pixabay
#15
Moderate exercise.
You don’t need to go from 0 to 100 by becoming some full-on gym bro. Some exercise is better than no exercise.
Try to do exercises like pushups, sit-ups, squats, pull-ups and stretches on most days of the week. Just do a like 3 sets of a few of these, in a mini workout that takes less than 20 mins in total. You can also buy some small adjustable dumbells for home workouts. Try to also sometimes do cardio by running, swimming or cycling, once in a while.
This will make you stronger, healthier and happier. You will look better, have improved sleep and mental health, as well as much lower risk for certain diseases.
Image source: Common_Sense_Dudd, Leandro Boogalu
#16
Not necessarily a daily habit, more monthly habit but putting money into savings. Even if it’s a small amount.
Getting used to putting money away each month is a good habit. Even if it’s £25 each month at first to get used to it and then increasing it over time as and when you find you can manage it.
Even an amount of £25 amounts to £300 each year.
The way that I look at it is that I’d quite happily spend £25 on a good sized take away so why would I not happily invest that into my future?
Image source: TRFKTA, Joslyn Pickens
#17
Healthy Eating. Incorporating more fruits and vegetables into your daily diet can improve overall health, provide essential nutrients, and boost energy levels
Image source: Unique_Beautye, Jane Doan
#18
Allocating time away from screens and digital devices daily can reduce eye strain and mental fatigue, leading to increased productivity and better mental health
Image source: Attitude_bebe, Elise Bouet
#19
Sunscreen
Image source: lifeoftwopi, RF._.studio
#20
Making an effort to connect with friends or family every day, even through a quick message or call, can improve relationships and emotional health
Image source: SweetSetan, Antoni Shkraba
#21
Spend half an hour in the nearest public park, if you have one. If you don’t, then just spend half an hour walking around your neighborhood.
Most importantly- TURN OFF YOUR PHONE while you do this.
Image source: erath_droid, Noelle Otto
#22
Yoga. Even five minutes of yoga has an impact. Now in my sixth year of daily practice I can confidently say it’s improved my life physically, mentally, spiritually and emotionally.
Image source: greensandgrains, Elina Fairytale
#23
Writing down three things you’re grateful for every day can increase positivity, enhance well-being, and shift focus from negatives to positives
Image source: Substantial-Design41, Pixabay
#24
Flossing your teeth.
Image source: Camera-Realistic, Sora Shimazaki
#25
While exercise is a great way to start the day, sometimes you just don’t feel like it but the time still needs to be spent productively.
I installed a randomizer app on my phone that has (so far) 8 activities to spend the 30 minutes each day I’m getting up earlier to be more productive and healthy: run, read (print, not computer), clean, home improvement, learn, yoga, write (journal or work on an article), rest.
Unless I strongly feel like doing one of the activities, I randomly select an activity each morning.
Image source: PurpleSkies_8683, Tirachard Kumtanom
#26
Try to get rejected once a day.
Not for anything in particular or even particularly important. You’ll succeed less than you think.
Advice from an old professor. He was a photographer and would ‘try to get rejected’ getting into all kinds of cool places.
…he got into a lot of cool places.
Image source: iyf8tvuyuk, Anete Lusina
#27
Staying out of high interest debt
Image source: lonemonk
#28
Feeling grateful for even the slightest things will bring huge positive impact on life.
Decluttering and tidying up then and there brings a feel of peace to the mind.
Speaking kind words will make people feel this world is a better place.
Image source: A-D-M-1091
#29
Patience
Image source: Lasher1099, Quốc Bảo
#30
Cleaning up your desk at the end of the day
Image source: Sturzflug99
#31
If you are trying to form new habits, writing down your progress helps immensely. It helped me form a routine of reading, I just noted down the number of pages I read daily.
It is a whole other thing that I ‘dropped off that wagon’. Looking for a restart in the new year. Cheers!
Image source: its_okay_jay, Pavel Danilyuk
#32
Not buying snacks and therefore not eating snacks. Will do wonders long term.
Image source: TheNinjaPixie
#33
Make ur bed every morning
Image source: RickyTregal, Kampus Production
#34
You can try Mindful Meditation. It can help you reduce the stress, enhance focus
Image source: Turbulent_College_55, Pixabay
#35
I’ve been bodybuilding for 10+ years. It only takes 30 minutes to 1 hour 4 days a week. Get in a routine and an average of 10-20 minutes a day and you can be top 10% of the population in physique.
Image source: 001235, Leon Ardho
#36
Breathing.
If you don’t breath then you won’t have much quality of life.
Or, any life.
Image source: PhilMeUpBaby, Oleksandr P
