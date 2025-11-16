Hey Pandas, What Is The Weirdest Thing A Friend Of Yours Has Ever Said? (Closed)

by

My friends say a lot of weird stuff. Do yours?

#1

“he’s squirting on me”

#2

“gabbie, GABBIE, he needs assistance….ice”

#3

My friend group is strange (a compliment in my book, and they agree). So we’ve said lots of weird stuff. The problem is that they require lots of context. Usually it’s about death or crushes on people etc

#4

I hang out with a lot of weird people (that is a compliment in my books), but this morning we were talking about peeing in cups (for medical reasons) and one of my friends was describing and showing with hand gestures the difference between a guy peeing in a cup and a girl peeing in a cup.

#5

“I’m single and bisexual. I’m playing both sides and I’m still loosing”

#6

Conversation with my friend
Me: “Huzzah is like a medieval hooray”
Friend: “Medieval? So the great depression?”

Patrick Penrose
