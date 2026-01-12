“Terrible Loser”: Amanda Seyfried’s Reaction To Double Loss At The Golden Globes Splits Netizens

On Sunday (January 11), actress Amanda Seyfried became the topic of the evening after she lost twice at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards. However, it wasn’t the nature of the losses but her reactions to her fellow nominees winning that caught the internet’s attention, resulting in a hot debate.
An X user reshared a clip from the event, highlighting Seyfried’s expressions, which went viral and garnered more than 4.5 million views.
“Didn’t see that coming, but loved it,” one user commented.
Seyfried’s reaction proved divisive, with some netizens finding it nonchalant and amusing. Others found her response awkward and left some convinced that she was a sore loser.
How Amanda Seyfried reacted to her dual Golden Globes loss
Image credits: Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images
Amanda Seyfried attended the 2026 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California sporting a custom Versace strapless ivory gown.
She was nominated for two Best Actress awards for her performance in the musical drama movie The Testament of Ann Lee and the miniseries Long Bright River.
Image credits: Golden Globes
In the first category, Seyfried lost out to actress Rose Byrne, who won for her performance in If I Had Legs I’d Kick You. As Byrne’s name was announced, cameras caught Seyfried wincing before she started clapping.
Image credits: DEADLINE/X
Later in the night, the 40-year-old actress, who previously won a Golden Globe for her role in the Hulu limited series The Dropout, appeared uninterested and distracted when Michelle Williams won Best Female Actor in the Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film category.
Image credits: Golden Globes
A clip revealed that Seyfried was looking away from the stage and already clapping before the winner was revealed. She also grimaced as she realized Williams, who won for her acting in the miniseries Dying for S*x, was not present at the ceremony.
The Internet feels Amanda Seyfried was the sorest loser at the Golden Globes
Image credits: SinghKr56281
Image credits: aliceisvtired
Seyfried’s response to losing twice on the night was met with mixed reactions, with some netizens calling her a “Mean Girl” and alleging that she was unhappy about the dual loss. Others felt that the actress was being a sore loser.
Image credits: Golden Globes
“No one talking about Amanda Seyfried’s face when Rose Byrne won instead of her?” one netizen asked.
A second user wrote, “No doubt the self-entitled Amanda’s ego took a hit when she didn’t win.”
“Amanda Seyfried being a terrible loser…” a third person wrote.
Other netizens defended Seyfried, finding her reaction honest as they saw nothing wrong with it.
“It doesn’t mean she isn’t happy for the winner,” a fan commented.
Several users argued that the Jennifer’s Body star simply did not expect to win, and that her expressions reflected the same.
“Now that was funny, she was like ‘I ain’t winning this,’” one user said.
Another added, “She knew she wasn’t about to win. She didn’t even want to look at the camera.”
Amanda Seyfried had already predicted her double loss at the 83rd Golden Globes
Image credits: Entertainment Tonight
The fans’ claim was likely supported by Seyfried’s comments earlier in the evening when she appeared on the red carpet. In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, she discussed her chances of going home with at least one award.
The actress joked about losing twice in one night, asking whether such an outcome was common at the ceremony.
“Is it unprecedented to lose twice in one night? Cause that’s what I’m looking for,” she said sarcastically.
Image credits: Instagram
At the same time, Seyfried also reflected on the success of her latest theatrical release, The Housemaid, a psychological thriller film based on Freida McFadden’s novel of the same name.
It emerged as a box-office success, having so far grossed $192 million worldwide against a $35 million budget.
Image credits: mingey/Instagram
Seyfried revealed that she and co-star Sydney Sweeney had met and celebrated the film’s success the night before, describing its box-office performance as “such a relief.”
“I think it’s really special that we got to make that movie and that so many people saw and so many people keep seeing it,” she said.
A sequel, based on McFadden’s second book in The Housemaid series, is reportedly already in development.
“Why did she do that?” Netizens were split over Amanda Seyfried’s Golden Globes reaction
Image credits: joegrower420
Image credits: KsanaSaysHi
Image credits: kvintrad
Image credits: CootDilute
Image credits: bethecunt
Image credits: SPENCAHASTINGS
Image credits: arimoon_bae
Image credits: dollpulence
Golden Globes 2026 Winners
Best film – drama
Best film – musical or comedy
Best animated film
Best female actor – drama
Best male actor – drama
Best female actor – musical or comedy
Best male actor – musical or comedy
Best supporting female actor
Best supporting male actor
Best director
