21 Portraits Of Collectors And Their Unique Collections By Photographer James Mollison

James Mollison is captivating viewers once again with his latest series, “Collectors & Collections.” Inspired by an invitation from David McKendrick and Lee Belcher in 2014 to photograph collectors in a style reminiscent of his acclaimed work, “Where Children Sleep” (you can click here to see Bored Panda’s post), Mollison’s project has evolved into an ongoing collaboration. Eager to explore the intriguing world of collectors, the artist invites the public to share their knowledge of captivating individuals immersed in the art of collecting.
In Mollison’s artistic vision, there is a harmony between the collectors and their cherished possessions. The photographer’s keen eye captures a striking balance, allowing the viewer to imagine the seamless connection between each portrait and the corresponding room. Thanks to this unique project, we can glimpse the various collections of well-known figures like Iris Apfel, Luciano Benetton, Roberto Baggio, and many more.
#1 Iris Apfel
The New York style legend has an amazing array of costume creations
#2 Friedrich Wilhelm Prinz Von Sachsen-Gessaphe
The interior designer discusses his fascination with miniature furniture
#3 Cristiano Spiller
The DJ and record producer on his anarchic collection of Lego figurines
#4 Liz West
The sculptor started collecting Spice Girl memorabilia at the age of 11. Starting with a pencil case and leading to donations from Mel B
#5 Simon Costin
The art director & set designer on his macabre curiosities and folk art, gathered over a lifetime of trawling flea markets
#6 Gerald Ford
The business leader on the toy banks – and the real ones – he has bought
#7 Perry Margouleff
The musician and music producer on a collection of 20th century American guitars inspired by his passion for playing
#8 Wolfgang Ruf & Martin Kamer
The rivals turned collaborators on their peerless costume collection
#9 Luciano Benetton
The founder of the fashion empire has so far commissioned about 10,000 miniature works for his growing collection
#10 Karina Duebner
The fashion and interior designer on the Central Asian fabrics she collects
#11 Kim Hastreiter
The publisher and co-editor of indie-favorite magazine Paper on an art collection that tells the story of her life
#12 Anne Dell Prevost
A taste for objets d’art and 18th century French furniture, inspired by her grandmother’s South Carolina home
#13 Rino Ferro
The former butcher on the poetic beauty of harpoons shaped by hand
#14 Roberto Baggio
The former footballer, a star player for Fiorentina, Juventus, and Italy, collects hunting paraphernalia
#15 Harald Falckenberg
A frequent writer on contemporary art, a doctor of law, and a Professor of Art Theory at the Hamburg Academy of Fine Arts
#16 David Gainsborough Roberts
A vast collection of iconic memorabilia associated with the famous and the infamous of the 20th century
#17 Inti Ligabue
As well as running the family catering business, he continues to add to the collection of tribal art begun by his father
#18 Gail Cook
The doll collector on how a present for her daughter sparked an enduring passion
#19 Paul Smith
Paul Smith, The fashion designer on the extraordinary number of cycling jerseys he owns
#20 Liu Lan
An entrepreneur, Liu is passionate about the unique life experiences she has gained through collecting contemporary art
#21 Ute & Rudolf Scharpff
Over the decades, their collection has grown to include some 200 works by 35 international artists
