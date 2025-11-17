21 Portraits Of Collectors And Their Unique Collections By Photographer James Mollison

by

James Mollison is captivating viewers once again with his latest series, “Collectors & Collections.” Inspired by an invitation from David McKendrick and Lee Belcher in 2014 to photograph collectors in a style reminiscent of his acclaimed work, “Where Children Sleep” (you can click here to see Bored Panda’s post), Mollison’s project has evolved into an ongoing collaboration. Eager to explore the intriguing world of collectors, the artist invites the public to share their knowledge of captivating individuals immersed in the art of collecting.

In Mollison’s artistic vision, there is a harmony between the collectors and their cherished possessions. The photographer’s keen eye captures a striking balance, allowing the viewer to imagine the seamless connection between each portrait and the corresponding room. Thanks to this unique project, we can glimpse the various collections of well-known figures like Iris Apfel, Luciano Benetton, Roberto Baggio, and many more.

More info: Instagram | twitter.com | jamesmollison.com

#1 Iris Apfel

The New York style legend has an amazing array of costume creations

21 Portraits Of Collectors And Their Unique Collections By Photographer James Mollison

Image source: James Mollison

#2 Friedrich Wilhelm Prinz Von Sachsen-Gessaphe

The interior designer discusses his fascination with miniature furniture

21 Portraits Of Collectors And Their Unique Collections By Photographer James Mollison

Image source: James Mollison

#3 Cristiano Spiller

The DJ and record producer on his anarchic collection of Lego figurines

21 Portraits Of Collectors And Their Unique Collections By Photographer James Mollison

Image source: James Mollison

#4 Liz West

The sculptor started collecting Spice Girl memorabilia at the age of 11. Starting with a pencil case and leading to donations from Mel B

21 Portraits Of Collectors And Their Unique Collections By Photographer James Mollison

Image source: James Mollison

#5 Simon Costin

The art director & set designer on his macabre curiosities and folk art, gathered over a lifetime of trawling flea markets

21 Portraits Of Collectors And Their Unique Collections By Photographer James Mollison

Image source: James Mollison

#6 Gerald Ford

The business leader on the toy banks – and the real ones – he has bought

21 Portraits Of Collectors And Their Unique Collections By Photographer James Mollison

Image source: James Mollison

#7 Perry Margouleff

The musician and music producer on a collection of 20th century American guitars inspired by his passion for playing

21 Portraits Of Collectors And Their Unique Collections By Photographer James Mollison

Image source: James Mollison

#8 Wolfgang Ruf & Martin Kamer

The rivals turned collaborators on their peerless costume collection

21 Portraits Of Collectors And Their Unique Collections By Photographer James Mollison

Image source: James Mollison

#9 Luciano Benetton

The founder of the fashion empire has so far commissioned about 10,000 miniature works for his growing collection

21 Portraits Of Collectors And Their Unique Collections By Photographer James Mollison

Image source: James Mollison

#10 Karina Duebner

The fashion and interior designer on the Central Asian fabrics she collects

21 Portraits Of Collectors And Their Unique Collections By Photographer James Mollison

Image source: James Mollison

#11 Kim Hastreiter

The publisher and co-editor of indie-favorite magazine Paper on an art collection that tells the story of her life

21 Portraits Of Collectors And Their Unique Collections By Photographer James Mollison

Image source: James Mollison

#12 Anne Dell Prevost

A taste for objets d’art and 18th century French furniture, inspired by her grandmother’s South Carolina home

21 Portraits Of Collectors And Their Unique Collections By Photographer James Mollison

Image source: James Mollison

#13 Rino Ferro

The former butcher on the poetic beauty of harpoons shaped by hand

21 Portraits Of Collectors And Their Unique Collections By Photographer James Mollison

Image source: James Mollison

#14 Roberto Baggio

The former footballer, a star player for Fiorentina, Juventus, and Italy, collects hunting paraphernalia

21 Portraits Of Collectors And Their Unique Collections By Photographer James Mollison

Image source: James Mollison

#15 Harald Falckenberg

A frequent writer on contemporary art, a doctor of law, and a Professor of Art Theory at the Hamburg Academy of Fine Arts

21 Portraits Of Collectors And Their Unique Collections By Photographer James Mollison

Image source: James Mollison

#16 David Gainsborough Roberts

 A vast collection of iconic memorabilia associated with the famous and the infamous of the 20th century

21 Portraits Of Collectors And Their Unique Collections By Photographer James Mollison

Image source: James Mollison

#17 Inti Ligabue

As well as running the family catering business, he continues to add to the collection of tribal art begun by his father

21 Portraits Of Collectors And Their Unique Collections By Photographer James Mollison

Image source: James Mollison

#18 Gail Cook

The doll collector on how a present for her daughter sparked an enduring passion

21 Portraits Of Collectors And Their Unique Collections By Photographer James Mollison

Image source: James Mollison

#19 Paul Smith

Paul Smith, The fashion designer on the extraordinary number of cycling jerseys he owns

21 Portraits Of Collectors And Their Unique Collections By Photographer James Mollison

Image source: James Mollison

#20 Liu Lan

An entrepreneur, Liu is passionate about the unique life experiences she has gained through collecting contemporary art

21 Portraits Of Collectors And Their Unique Collections By Photographer James Mollison

Image source: James Mollison

#21 Ute & Rudolf Scharpff

Over the decades, their collection has grown to include some 200 works by 35 international artists

21 Portraits Of Collectors And Their Unique Collections By Photographer James Mollison

Image source: James Mollison

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Madam Secretary
Madam Secretary: China’s Got a Secret and Russell Jackson likes Pandas?
3 min read
Oct, 24, 2016
32 Horrifying Experiences From Folks Who Survived Getting Kidnapped: “I Got Very, Very Lucky”
3 min read
Aug, 7, 2025
This Guy’s Perspective Pictures Will Change The Way You Look At The World
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I Create One Of A Kind Artist Equipment Using Repurposed Fabrics
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Warner Bros. TV Brings The Flash, Supernatural, Riverdale, Arrow & More For Comic-Con 2016
3 min read
Jun, 27, 2016
Remembering Uncle Phil’s Legendary Pool Hustle on ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’
3 min read
Apr, 22, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.