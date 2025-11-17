“Where Children Sleep” Is A Photo Series Showcasing Children’s Living Conditions Around The World (18 Pics)

by

“Where Children Sleep” is a book featuring photographs taken by James Mollison, an English-born photographer, of children across the globe and their bedrooms. Initially published in 2010, the book showcases the diverse living conditions and environments in countries such as the U.S.A., Mexico, Brazil, England, Italy, Israel, Kenya, Senegal, Lesotho, Nepal, China, and India.

The project “Where Children Sleep” highlights the major differences between each child’s living conditions and their circumstances. James Mollison provides readers with a glimpse into the lives of children in diverse situations globally, allowing them to reflect on the existing inequalities and appreciate their privilege, particularly those living in developed countries. The second part of “Where Children Sleep” is set to release in autumn this year.

More info: jamesmollison.com | Instagram | twitter.com

#1 Nantio, 15, Lisamis, Northern Kenya

Image source: James Mollison

#2 Indira, 7, Kathmandu, Nepal

Image source: James Mollison

#3 Ahkohxet, 8, Amazonia, Brazil

Image source: James Mollison

#4 Risa, 15, Kyoto, Japan

Image source: James Mollison

#5 Bilal, 6, Wadi Abu Hindi, The West Bank

Image source: James Mollison

#6 Roathy, 8, Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Image source: James Mollison

#7 Alex, 9, Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

Image source: James Mollison

#8 Lamine, 12, Bounkiling Village, Senegal

Image source: James Mollison

#9 Douha, 10, Hebron, The West Bank

Image source: James Mollison

#10 Rhiannon, 14, Darvel, Scotland

Image source: James Mollison

#11 Netu, 11, Kathmandu, Nepal

Image source: James Mollison

#12 Dong, 9, Yunnan, China

Image source: James Mollison

#13 Bikram, 9, Melamchi, Nepal

Image source: James Mollison

#14 Prena, 14, Kathmandu, Nepal

Image source: James Mollison

#15 Anonymous, 9, Ivory Coast

Image source: James Mollison

#16 Tzvika, 9, Beitar Illit, The West Bank

Image source: James Mollison

#17 Jasmine (Jazzy), 4, Kentucky, USA

Image source: James Mollison

#18 Joey, 11, Kentucky, USA

Image source: James Mollison

