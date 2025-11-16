45 Times Men Couldn’t Be Happier To Be Dads

There’s no tougher job than being a parent, or so they say. The Pew Research Center analysis backs it up; it turns out that parents find caring for their children to be much more exhausting than the work they do for pay. Paradoxically, they also find much more meaning in the time they spend with their children than in the time they spend at work.
But when it comes to American fathers, they seem to devote significantly less time than mothers to rearing their children, this research suggests. But in order to see how rewarding fatherhood really is, and how much happiness it brings to dads and children out there, we rolled up some of the most wholesome examples.
#1 If This Dad Isn’t One Of Us He Should Be
Image source: s1ugg0
#2 This Little Heart On My Hand Is Called A “Cuddle Button”. Since My Wife Died Last Year, My 4y/O Daughter Has Hated Being Away From Me. Her Teacher Draws This On Both Our Hands When I Drop Her Off At School And Every Time We Press It, It Sends A Hug To The Other. It Helps Her Feel Connected To Me.
Image source: slightly-simian
#3 My Six Year Old Daughter Has Been Asking For Months To Have A Mohawk Like Her Daddy. I Cut It For Her Today. My Kid Is A Right Badass.
Image source: KiltedRonin
#4 The Struggle Is Real. Men’s Bathrooms Need Changing Tables.
Image source: mk4rim
#5 Let’s Do This Shit
Image source: G-Honda
#6 I Turned My Son’s Wheelchair Into A Digger For Halloween!
Image source: therichhotdog
#7 As A Dad, Giving My Daughter The Hairstyle That Makes Her Feel Like A Queen Always Is A Win In My Book.
Image source: Sanchvj11
#8 My 11 Month Old Took His First Steps Today, Safe To Say I Handled It Quite Manly
Image source: goodbrother261
#9 Just Won A Year Long Custody Battle. Mom Left State With The Little One. She Returns Today. Hope She Likes It.
Image source: Silveravin
#10 Three Years And Counting!
Image source: axgop
#11 Lost My Wife To Cancer In August. Pulled Myself Together And Made Costumes For Our Little Ones. It Felt So Great.
Image source: needle-nose-ned
#12 I Told My Daughter. You Leave Your Shit In The Living Room I Am Going To Try It On
Image source: Vaugeresponse
#13 First Pic Is Me And My Dad In 1990. Second Is Us With My Son. Same House, Same Spot, Same Goofy Grins.
Image source: smoffatt34920
#14 Words Can’t Explain How Happy She Makes Me!
Image source: lexluger420
#15 6months Ago We Had 0 Kids. Now Me And My Husband Have 2. It’s Been Insanely Stressful But Insanely Exciting At The Same Time
Image source: mdthompson
#16 Proud Dad Moment, First Few Weeks In Home Made Wheel Chair (Born With Disability)
Image source: Iamaspicylatinman
#17 Diaper Brand In Sweden Has The Dad On The Packaging
Image source: crashlog
#18 Don’t Be Jealous Fellas, But My 3 Year Old Made Me Car Soup Today. 10/10 Would Order Again
Image source: reddit.com
#19 Still Not 100% Sure What I’m Doing But These Past 4 Month Have Been The Best!
Image source: DavidWallaceSuckIt
#20 My Daughter Showed Me That She’s Been Writing Every Number When She Gets Bored. So I Dug Up My Very Old Notebook
Image source: Bornahallac
#21 Our Son Has Sensory Sensitives And Doesn’t Always Like Physical Contact With Others (As A Part Of His Autism). He Surprised Me Yesterday While We Waited For The Bus.
Image source: PatPetPitPotPut
#22 Six Months Ago I Moved From One Side Of The World To The Other. When I Did, I Left My Wife And Kids Behind. I Facetimed Them Every Day And Worked My Ass Off To Prepare A New Life For Them. They Finally Arrived!
Image source: nihilo503
#23 Dads: Buy Your Kid(S), Regardless Of Gender, A Kitchen. I Get More Done When I Ask My Son To “Make Me Lunch” Than Any Other Toy Out There.
Image source: Squints1234567
#24 Found While Cleaning Out Old Photos; They Would All Scream For Food At Once So Best Thing I Came Up With To Do 3 Bottles Simultaneously
Image source: Wabbastang
#25 Today I Found My Reason Why.
Image source: Ifixturbines
#26 In The Future When Someone Ask What It Was Like To Work From Home In 2020. I’ll Just Show Them This Picture.
Image source: helohelo
#27 27 Years Between Photos Of My Daughter And Me. She Is Now A Lady And I’m Still In The Military.
Image source: Edge767
#28 I’ve Been A Full Time Single Dad Since November, And Today I Took My Girls To Get Our Nails Done. It Was My First Time And I Love It!
Image source: Benzorgz
#29 Me At Home With My Three Kids All Weekend
Image source: reddit.com
#30 My Daughter Put Her Sandals Inside My Work Shoes So She Could Wear Them And “Be Like Daddy”.
Image source: BrainVirus
#31 We Drive Past A Mcd’s On The Way To Daycare And She Always Wants To Stop And Get Hash Browns (It’s Expensive And Takes Forever). I Started Saving The Wrappers And Cooking Frozen Ones From Aldis Before We Leave.
Image source: Bobbaman77
#32 Daughter (2 Years Old) Wanted To Sleep With The Skeleton In Her Room. You Choose Your Battles…
Image source: straws4077
#33 I Worried Before He Was Born That I Wouldn’t Feel Like A Dad Right Away. But It All Hit Me Like A Freight Train As Soon As I Saw Him
Image source: awkward_rhino
#34 Tonight Is My First Time Watching The Baby Alone. I Photoshopped This And Sent It To My Wife.
Image source: akiddisaster
#35 When You’re Balding, But Your Daughter Wants To Do Your Hair.
Image source: Shafter-Boy
#36 Surrounded By Women His Whole Life And Now He Finally Has The Sons He’s Always Asked For
Image source: kendall_rose98
#37 19 Months Old And Already Has Life Figured Out
Image source: SokClari
#38 It’s Not Always Easy Being A Single Dad But Sometimes I Get To Experience Some Things Other Dads Might Not [x-Post From Pics]
Image source: blatzphemy
#39 First Time Cutting My Son’s Hair
Image source: MrDarrenCarter
#40 Best Thing I’ve Ever Done.
Image source: Deitylarson
#41 Despite The Odds Myself As A Fraternal Twin Graduated With Fraternal Twins.. Couldn’t Be Happier.
Image source: bangerang1988
#42 Here’s How My 9-Year Explained Net Neutrality To His Friend
Image source: kvw260
#43 From My Daughters Daycare Today. My Eyes Only Got A Little Bit Sweaty.
Image source: jwiggs152
#44 My Construction Worker Dad Friend Let And Kept The Nail Art His 4yo Daughter Gave Him
Image source: Timoris
#45 Airborne
Image source: jordansk8r22
