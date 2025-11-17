This Artist Downgrades Celebrities To Look Like Ordinary People, Here Are The Results (45 New Pics)

Celebrities just always look perfect, and unconsciously, we tend to compare ourselves with them. Our eyes believe what they see, and after looking through beautiful pictures of perfect people, all our flaws suddenly become enhanced, thus making us feel worse about ourselves. To show off a prettier version, people nowadays use all sorts of beauty filters to hide anything they don’t like, but how about an ‘ordinary’ filter for celebrities?
Since beauty standards are way above our pay grade, it is healthy to lower our expectations. And in this case, “Planet Hiltron” is the perfect place to go if you’d like to see celebrities in a bit of a different light.
New York City-based artist and writer Danny Evans creates photoshopped images of Hollywood celebrities as if they were ordinary people. Most of the photos also travel back in time to circa the ’80s. So, even though these images are not real, it is fun to imagine celebrities living a normal, ordinary life and looking less polished.
More info: Instagram | Facebook
#1 Tom Cruise
Image source: planet_hiltron
#2 Kate Winslet
Image source: planet_hiltron
#3 Lady Gaga
Image source: planet_hiltron
#4 Britney Spears
Image source: planet_hiltron
#5 Keira Knightley
Image source: planet_hiltron
#6 Mariah Carey
Image source: planet_hiltron
#7 Jennifer Aniston
Image source: planet_hiltron
#8 Madonna
Image source: planet_hiltron
#9 Britney Spears
Image source: planet_hiltron
#10 Cate Blanchett
Image source: planet_hiltron
#11 Pamela Anderson
Image source: planet_hiltron
#12 Cameron Diaz
Image source: planet_hiltron
#13 Gwyneth Paltrow
Image source: planet_hiltron
#14 Mariah Carey
Image source: planet_hiltron
#15 Celine Dion
Image source: planet_hiltron
#16 Tyra Banks
Image source: planet_hiltron
#17 Catherine Zeta Jones And Michael Douglas
Image source: planet_hiltron
#18 Oprah
Image source: planet_hiltron
#19 Madonna
Image source: planet_hiltron
#20 Daniel Craig
Image source: planet_hiltron
#21 Heidi Montag
Image source: planet_hiltron
#22 Madonna And Alex Rodriguez
Image source: planet_hiltron
#23 Ashton Kutcher And Demi Moore
Image source: planet_hiltron
#24 Tori And Candy Spelling
Image source: planet_hiltron
#25 Nicky Hilton
Image source: planet_hiltron
#26 Jennifer Garner And Ben Affleck
Image source: planet_hiltron
#27 Jessica Joe And Ashlee
Image source: planet_hiltron
#28 Lindsay Lohan
Image source: planet_hiltron
#29 Gwen Stefani
Image source: planet_hiltron
#30
Image source: planet_hiltron
#31 Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie
Image source: planet_hiltron
#32 Jeremy Piven
Image source: planet_hiltron
#33 Kendra Wilkinson
Image source: planet_hiltron
#34 Lindsay Lohan
Image source: planet_hiltron
#35 Pete Wentz
Image source: planet_hiltron
#36 George Bush
Image source: planet_hiltron
#37
Image source: planet_hiltron
#38 Michael Jackson
Image source: planet_hiltron
#39 Tara Reid
Image source: planet_hiltron
#40 Jlo And Marc
Image source: planet_hiltron
#41 Mischa Barton
Image source: planet_hiltron
#42
Image source: planet_hiltron
#43 Madonna
Image source: planet_hiltron
#44 Madonna
Image source: planet_hiltron
#45 Victoria Beckham
Image source: planet_hiltron
