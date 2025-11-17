This Artist Downgrades Celebrities To Look Like Ordinary People, Here Are The Results (45 New Pics)

by

Celebrities just always look perfect, and unconsciously, we tend to compare ourselves with them. Our eyes believe what they see, and after looking through beautiful pictures of perfect people, all our flaws suddenly become enhanced, thus making us feel worse about ourselves. To show off a prettier version, people nowadays use all sorts of beauty filters to hide anything they don’t like, but how about an ‘ordinary’ filter for celebrities?

Since beauty standards are way above our pay grade, it is healthy to lower our expectations. And in this case, “Planet Hiltron” is the perfect place to go if you’d like to see celebrities in a bit of a different light.

New York City-based artist and writer Danny Evans creates photoshopped images of Hollywood celebrities as if they were ordinary people. Most of the photos also travel back in time to circa the ’80s. So, even though these images are not real, it is fun to imagine celebrities living a normal, ordinary life and looking less polished.

More info: Instagram | Facebook

#1 Tom Cruise

This Artist Downgrades Celebrities To Look Like Ordinary People, Here Are The Results (45 New Pics)

Image source: planet_hiltron

#2 Kate Winslet

This Artist Downgrades Celebrities To Look Like Ordinary People, Here Are The Results (45 New Pics)

Image source: planet_hiltron

#3 Lady Gaga

This Artist Downgrades Celebrities To Look Like Ordinary People, Here Are The Results (45 New Pics)

Image source: planet_hiltron

#4 Britney Spears

This Artist Downgrades Celebrities To Look Like Ordinary People, Here Are The Results (45 New Pics)

Image source: planet_hiltron

#5 Keira Knightley

This Artist Downgrades Celebrities To Look Like Ordinary People, Here Are The Results (45 New Pics)

Image source: planet_hiltron

#6 Mariah Carey

This Artist Downgrades Celebrities To Look Like Ordinary People, Here Are The Results (45 New Pics)

Image source: planet_hiltron

#7 Jennifer Aniston

This Artist Downgrades Celebrities To Look Like Ordinary People, Here Are The Results (45 New Pics)

Image source: planet_hiltron

#8 Madonna

This Artist Downgrades Celebrities To Look Like Ordinary People, Here Are The Results (45 New Pics)

Image source: planet_hiltron

#9 Britney Spears

This Artist Downgrades Celebrities To Look Like Ordinary People, Here Are The Results (45 New Pics)

Image source: planet_hiltron

#10 Cate Blanchett

This Artist Downgrades Celebrities To Look Like Ordinary People, Here Are The Results (45 New Pics)

Image source: planet_hiltron

#11 Pamela Anderson

This Artist Downgrades Celebrities To Look Like Ordinary People, Here Are The Results (45 New Pics)

Image source: planet_hiltron

#12 Cameron Diaz

This Artist Downgrades Celebrities To Look Like Ordinary People, Here Are The Results (45 New Pics)

Image source: planet_hiltron

#13 Gwyneth Paltrow

This Artist Downgrades Celebrities To Look Like Ordinary People, Here Are The Results (45 New Pics)

Image source: planet_hiltron

#14 Mariah Carey

This Artist Downgrades Celebrities To Look Like Ordinary People, Here Are The Results (45 New Pics)

Image source: planet_hiltron

#15 Celine Dion

This Artist Downgrades Celebrities To Look Like Ordinary People, Here Are The Results (45 New Pics)

Image source: planet_hiltron

#16 Tyra Banks

This Artist Downgrades Celebrities To Look Like Ordinary People, Here Are The Results (45 New Pics)

Image source: planet_hiltron

#17 Catherine Zeta Jones And Michael Douglas

This Artist Downgrades Celebrities To Look Like Ordinary People, Here Are The Results (45 New Pics)

Image source: planet_hiltron

#18 Oprah

This Artist Downgrades Celebrities To Look Like Ordinary People, Here Are The Results (45 New Pics)

Image source: planet_hiltron

#19 Madonna

This Artist Downgrades Celebrities To Look Like Ordinary People, Here Are The Results (45 New Pics)

Image source: planet_hiltron

#20 Daniel Craig

This Artist Downgrades Celebrities To Look Like Ordinary People, Here Are The Results (45 New Pics)

Image source: planet_hiltron

#21 Heidi Montag

This Artist Downgrades Celebrities To Look Like Ordinary People, Here Are The Results (45 New Pics)

Image source: planet_hiltron

#22 Madonna And Alex Rodriguez

This Artist Downgrades Celebrities To Look Like Ordinary People, Here Are The Results (45 New Pics)

Image source: planet_hiltron

#23 Ashton Kutcher And Demi Moore

This Artist Downgrades Celebrities To Look Like Ordinary People, Here Are The Results (45 New Pics)

Image source: planet_hiltron

#24 Tori And Candy Spelling

This Artist Downgrades Celebrities To Look Like Ordinary People, Here Are The Results (45 New Pics)

Image source: planet_hiltron

#25 Nicky Hilton

This Artist Downgrades Celebrities To Look Like Ordinary People, Here Are The Results (45 New Pics)

Image source: planet_hiltron

#26 Jennifer Garner And Ben Affleck

This Artist Downgrades Celebrities To Look Like Ordinary People, Here Are The Results (45 New Pics)

Image source: planet_hiltron

#27 Jessica Joe And Ashlee

This Artist Downgrades Celebrities To Look Like Ordinary People, Here Are The Results (45 New Pics)

Image source: planet_hiltron

#28 Lindsay Lohan

This Artist Downgrades Celebrities To Look Like Ordinary People, Here Are The Results (45 New Pics)

Image source: planet_hiltron

#29 Gwen Stefani

This Artist Downgrades Celebrities To Look Like Ordinary People, Here Are The Results (45 New Pics)

Image source: planet_hiltron

#30

This Artist Downgrades Celebrities To Look Like Ordinary People, Here Are The Results (45 New Pics)

Image source: planet_hiltron

#31 Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie

This Artist Downgrades Celebrities To Look Like Ordinary People, Here Are The Results (45 New Pics)

Image source: planet_hiltron

#32 Jeremy Piven

This Artist Downgrades Celebrities To Look Like Ordinary People, Here Are The Results (45 New Pics)

Image source: planet_hiltron

#33 Kendra Wilkinson

This Artist Downgrades Celebrities To Look Like Ordinary People, Here Are The Results (45 New Pics)

Image source: planet_hiltron

#34 Lindsay Lohan

This Artist Downgrades Celebrities To Look Like Ordinary People, Here Are The Results (45 New Pics)

Image source: planet_hiltron

#35 Pete Wentz

This Artist Downgrades Celebrities To Look Like Ordinary People, Here Are The Results (45 New Pics)

Image source: planet_hiltron

#36 George Bush

This Artist Downgrades Celebrities To Look Like Ordinary People, Here Are The Results (45 New Pics)

Image source: planet_hiltron

#37

This Artist Downgrades Celebrities To Look Like Ordinary People, Here Are The Results (45 New Pics)

Image source: planet_hiltron

#38 Michael Jackson

This Artist Downgrades Celebrities To Look Like Ordinary People, Here Are The Results (45 New Pics)

Image source: planet_hiltron

#39 Tara Reid

This Artist Downgrades Celebrities To Look Like Ordinary People, Here Are The Results (45 New Pics)

Image source: planet_hiltron

#40 Jlo And Marc

This Artist Downgrades Celebrities To Look Like Ordinary People, Here Are The Results (45 New Pics)

Image source: planet_hiltron

#41 Mischa Barton

This Artist Downgrades Celebrities To Look Like Ordinary People, Here Are The Results (45 New Pics)

Image source: planet_hiltron

#42

This Artist Downgrades Celebrities To Look Like Ordinary People, Here Are The Results (45 New Pics)

Image source: planet_hiltron

#43 Madonna

This Artist Downgrades Celebrities To Look Like Ordinary People, Here Are The Results (45 New Pics)

Image source: planet_hiltron

#44 Madonna

This Artist Downgrades Celebrities To Look Like Ordinary People, Here Are The Results (45 New Pics)

Image source: planet_hiltron

#45 Victoria Beckham

This Artist Downgrades Celebrities To Look Like Ordinary People, Here Are The Results (45 New Pics)

Image source: planet_hiltron

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“What 100% Ruins A Movie For You Every Time?” (30 Answers)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Hey Pandas, What’s Your Dream Vacation And Why? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Hey Pandas, What’s The Freakiest Thing That’s Ever Happened To You? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
‘Game Of Thrones’ Hot Pie Opens Real Bakery Called ‘You Know Nothing John Dough’ And Guess What He’s Making
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Someone Created A Transparent Jigsaw Puzzle With Three Difficulty Levels And It Looks Like A Cruel Joke
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
The Top 20 Guest Star Appearances on Friends
3 min read
May, 11, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.