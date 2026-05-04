Daily Guess The Timeline Game #039 (May 01, 2026)

by

Guess the Timeline is the ultimate history trivia challenge that tests your sense of “when” just as much as your “what.” Whether you’re sorting major global events, the milestones of a famous life, or the evolution of pop culture, your task is simple: put the six events from oldest to newest.

Every day brings a fresh set of events – sometimes a specific field, sometimes a viral topic, and sometimes a single personality’s greatest hits. You’ll have to decide if a world-changing invention preceded a legendary discovery, or if a star’s first hit came before their most iconic movie. It’s a fun educational game that’s simple to play, surprisingly addictive, and just humbling enough to keep you coming back for another round tomorrow!

How Does It Work?

You will be presented with six events in a random order. Your goal is to sort them into the correct chronological order, from the oldest to the newest.

Good luck!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Is There A Real-Life Organization Like The Reapers In Zero Day?
3 min read
Apr, 11, 2025
“A Few Sizes Too Big”: 50 Animals That Were Gifted With Enormous Ears
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
How the Below Deck Franchise Nearly Sunk to the Bottom this Year
3 min read
Dec, 29, 2020
Woman Shares How Her Uncle Died And His Work Kept Calling Him To Come In, Inspires Others To Share Their Stories
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Princess Kate Middleton’s Public Gesture Leaves King Charles “Startled” At Royal Funeral
3 min read
Sep, 18, 2025
30 Awkward Celebrity Prom Photos From The Past
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025