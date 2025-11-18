My Miniature Nature Paintings (4 Pics)

I make these miniature paintings inspired by nature to help with my debilitating depression. They help me to remember that life still has beauty and color even when my world seems gray. I sell the paintings on Etsy, each one comes with a burned-grain wooden stand that my husband makes.
#1 Hummingbird In Fuschia
#2 Goldfinch And Owl
#3 Foxglove
#4 Isn’t Nature Amazing?
