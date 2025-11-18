My Miniature Nature Paintings (4 Pics)

by

I make these miniature paintings inspired by nature to help with my debilitating depression. They help me to remember that life still has beauty and color even when my world seems gray. I sell the paintings on Etsy, each one comes with a burned-grain wooden stand that my husband makes. 

More info: Etsy

#1 Hummingbird In Fuschia

Image source: Silas

#2 Goldfinch And Owl

Image source: Silas

#3 Foxglove

Image source: Silas

#4 Isn’t Nature Amazing?

Image source: Silas

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
