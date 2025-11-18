Catherine Zeta-Jones, 55, Posts Nude Photo To Mark Shared Birthday With Michael Douglas, 80

A 55-year-old Catherine Zeta-Jones uploaded a black-and-white nude photo of herself posing in front of a bathroom mirror to commemorate her and her husband, Michael Douglas, shared birthday.
“In my birthday suit! I am running out of gift ideas!” she joked.
The elegant image, which shows the actress wearing nothing but high heels and messy hair and illuminated by the morning sun, left her fans in awe, with many remarking how beautiful she looked.
“Let’s be fair if Catherine looks like that now, every day is a birthday for Michael!” one fan wrote.
“Listen, if my body looks like this at her age, I’m gonna post all the nudes and not care about what any of y’all think,” said another.
Image credits: Catherine Zeta-Jones
Along with the sensual post, Zeta-Jones shared a nostalgic throwback photo from 25 years ago in New York. The couple was photographed by entrepreneur and art collector Jean Pigozzi celebrating their birthdays as 30 and 55-year-olds, respectively.
“Happy birthday to Michael and me!!” she wrote in the caption. “This was us on our birthday 25 years ago! I love you with all my heart.”
Douglas also followed up with his own tribute, posting a beautiful picture of his wife, and a heartwarming video where Zeta-Jones, accompanied by Bono from the band U2, sang happy birthday while holding a modest cupcake with just one candle.
Image credits: Emma McIntyre/Getty
“To my birthday twin, I love you wholeheartedly!” Douglas wrote. “Wishing you the best year ahead.”
The Oscar-winning power couple met in 1998 at the Deauville Film Festival and got engaged just a year later, in December 1999. Their whirlwind romance continued with the birth of their first child, Dylan, on August 8. 2000, allowing the baby to be present at his parent’s marriage ceremony just a few months later, in November of that same year.
The couple welcomed their second child, Carys, on April 20, 2003.
The actor, known for hit films such as Fatal Attraction, reportedly fell in love with Zeta-Jones as soon as he watched her performance in 1998 The Mask Of Zorro
Image credits: DreamWorks Pictures
“I met her in the bar, and she was a total gentleman,” Douglas said during an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show. “I asked her: ‘By chance, do you want to come back and have a nightcap?’”
When Zeta-Jones met him later that night, he told her, “You know, I’m going to be the father of your children,” which wasn’t well received by the actress, who told him she had heard enough about him and left the date.
Douglas didn’t give up, however. He arranged for a letter with roses to be waiting for her at the set of Entrapment, a movie Zeta-Jones was set to film in Scotland.
Image credits: Netflix
While their bond is renowned for its stability and strength over the years, the road hasn’t been without its bumps. The couple broke up briefly in 2013 before reconciling a year later.
“It can’t be a one-way street. But I’m really into her. And yeah, I think every couple has their difficult times,” Douglas said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “The only problem is, as you know, we’re all in the public eye, and it tends to get a little more exposed than most. We’re back stronger than ever.”
