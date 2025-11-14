11 Celebrities Don’t Let The Quarantine Stop Them And Are Now Giving Live Performances On Social Media

While the coronavirus is at large, everyone is strongly advised to stay at home as much as possible, to frequently wash their hands, and to maintain social distancing whenever out in public. Introverts are rejoicing, while extroverts are dying of anticipation for the moment the quarantine is over.
So, to lessen the burden of sitting at home for those with an itch for the outside, a number of music stars have taken to their preferred social media platforms to perform. These have ranged from short song dedications to full-blown hour-long events, whether impromptu like Coldplay frontman Chris Martin’s 30-minute Instagram live-stream, or a planned show like one done by Yungblud on YouTube.
Many musicians are live-streaming impromptu concerts, with Chris Martin (Coldplay) being one of the first
Coldplay frontman Chris Martin was one of the first to take to Instagram and do a little improvised live gig from his house.
Martin performed a 30-minute concert at his piano and guitar and talked to his fans while playing some requests, whether Coldplay songs or those of other musicians, like David Bowie’s Life On Mars.
This was done under the hashtag #TogetherAtHome, an initiative celebrating unity among people during the coronavirus outbreak and helping stop its spread. Martin also had the idea to have different artists do this every day, so he passed on the torch to John Legend—who, of course, delivered.
John Legend responded to Martin’s invitation to perform the next day with a 53-minute live-stream
John Legend responded to Martin’s invitation with a 53-minute performance on Instagram. His wife Chrissy Teigen and daughter Luna joined up about halfway through.
Like Martin, he also took song requests, including one from his daughter for “A Tale as Old as Time” from Beauty and the Beast (1991). He invited Miguel and Charlie Puth to continue this trend.
Keith Urban came out with an online performance that also featured his one-person audience—Nicole Kidman
A number of other musicians (outside of this hashtag, but with the same intent) have taken to social media to perform songs for those staying at home, including Australian singer and songwriter Keith Urban together with his one-person audience, Nicole Kidman.
Christine and the Queens one-upped this by offering daily concerts from her studio
Christine and the Queens also streamed a short performance from her studio and one-upped the show by inviting everyone to come back for daily concert-themed streams. Ben Gibbard of Death Cab For Cutie is also performing live from his home every day and plans to do so for the planned 2-week quarantine.
Ben Gibbard (Death Cab For Cutie) also plans daily performances for the initial 2 weeks of the quarantine
Image credits: Death Cab for Cutie
Yungblud took it further and spent 72 hours planning and filming a full-blown hour-long live show
Video credits: Yungblud
Yungblud, on the other hand, delivered a concert differently than most artists. Instead of going the improvised route, they planned and filmed an hour-long show and streamed it on YouTube on March 16. It included performances by Yungblud as well as a Q&A with guest appearances by MGK, Bella Thorne, and Oliver Tree, the last of whom hosted a cooking segment.
Below are some other artists and their coronavirus lockdown concerts
Below are some other artists and their coronavirus lockdown concerts
Dropkick Murphys, “Streaming Up From Boston”
Video credits: Dropkick Murphys
Diplo and Rhye, “Corona Sabbath”
Video credits: Diplo
Luke Combs, performing from his garage
Jon Cleary, Quarantini Happy Hour
Frank Turner and others, performing from their home
Here’s how the internet reacted to these artists giving live-stream concerts
