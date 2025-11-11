“The Silence In Her Eyes”: Concern Over Jenna Ortega’s Behavior At ‘Wednesday’ Cast Event

Jenna Ortega sparked concern among fans after her latest public appearance seemed to hint at “unresolved tensions.”
The 23-year-old actress attended Netflix’s FYC (For Your Consideration) event for her hit series Wednesday on Sunday, November 10, in Los Angeles, alongside some of her co-stars.
“She promoting the show through emotional damage now,” expressed one worried user after Ortega appeared distant and emotionally vulnerable.
The Wednesday star was joined by her on-screen parents, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán, along with the showrunners
Image credits: JC Olivera/Variety
The panel featured Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán representing the cast, where they discussed the cultural impact of the series, its Emmy nominations, and the massive fandom it has built over time.
Part of Netflix’s FYC campaign, the event aimed to promote the show further for the upcoming awards season.
During the session, the stars participated in exclusive Q&A segments, sharing behind-the-scenes stories and reflecting on their filming experiences.
Image credits: goldderby
Dressed in an all-black pinstriped suit from the Ann Demeulemeester FW25 collection, Ortega raised concerns among fans with her noticeably tense “body language.”
One user named KatrineZstronz on X reposted a clip from the panel, sparking widespread online discussion.
Jenna Ortega had received an Emmy nomination for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series ahead of Wednesday’s Season 2 premiere in September
Image credits: Rama’s Screen
Image credits: cairobow
The now-viral clip was captioned, “Her body language is louder than any words.”
In the video, Jenna was seen holding a microphone while resting her head on her free hand for several seconds, eyes closed.
She then abruptly shook her head, wiped her nose, and straightened up in her chair, though she appeared zoned out and disengaged from the ongoing discussion.
Image credits: Netflix
Image credits: zstronz78
At one point, she rested her chin on her hand and stared at the floor for nearly 10-12 seconds. Even as others around her broke into applause in her honor, Jenna remained expressionless.
Sharing the video, user KatrineZstronz expressed her own concern, writing, “I’ve never seen Jenna acting like this at any event. It’s so sad.”
The 23-year-old’s “lost” gestures left many netizens “confused,” with some questioning why she was acting that way
Image credits: Rama’s Screen
Image credits: OrtegasDimples
“I guess people have their answer on why she didn’t promote the show so much on her socials.”
The same user doubled down in the replies, speculating on what might have caused the Miller’s Girl star’s demeanor at the event.
“The showrunners. They’ve been having different views since forever, one of them doesn’t even follow Jenna on ig.”
Image credits: Rama’s Screen
Image credits: Apse__mtlb
Referring to a major plotline in the second season where Jenna and Emma Myers’ characters reportedly switch bodies, they added, “They’ve been very unprofessional towards Emma by informing her of the body switch just weeks before the episode… and other stuff.”
Another fan echoed the sentiment, claiming, “Jenna was NOT happy about how spontaneous the body swap script came… it literally put her into a bit of a panic and fearful…”
“The silence in her eyes is louder than the promo budget,” one user remarked
Image credits: Rama’s Screen
Viewers also pointed out a moment where the actress appeared to get “lost” mid-answer while discussing her bond with co-star Emma.
The fan noted, “The concept of jenna getting lost in complimenting emma that she had to ask what was the question AGAIN.”
Another concerned user commented, “Nah she looks visibly over it like you can tell she already mentally quit halfway through that promo run.”
Image credits: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic
“You could tell she was annoyed and over it, she kept avoiding eye contact. Honestly, I just hope season 3 ends it, so she can finally work on something where everyone involved is genuinely valued.”
This isn’t the first time Jenna has faced online scrutiny over her body language.
Jenna was previously criticized online amid rumors of a feud with her co-star Emma Myers
Image credits: Still Watching Netflix
A few months back, Ortega and Myers were heavily rumored by fans to be dating in real life following their red carpet appearances during the Netflix show’s premiere.
Many at the time even alleged that Jenna was “pushing herself” onto Emma, who appeared distant from the actress during later press tours.
While the two stars never addressed those speculations, some people have attributed Jenna’s latest behavior to that.
“100% media training because of the queerbaiting accusations I bet.”
However, while the interview failed to impress her fans, her fashion choice certainly didn’t.
Image credits: goldderby
Many netizens gushed over her “Tim Burton-esque” look, with one writing, “She’s so effortlessly cool! She always looks incredible lately.”
“Love how the promo budget didn’t include emotional support,” wrote one sarcastic user
Image credits: jazlliyn
Image credits: iambalkandoll
Image credits: casualusury
Image credits: yvettediaazxo
Image credits: caallmeval
Image credits: blondiiegril
Image credits: evil4life101
Image credits: mactabilis3
Image credits: darkalienstar
Image credits: tweetlikekymani
Image credits: Cherrygotitt
Image credits: RDMacQ
Image credits: Zaracruzz1
Image credits: Lil_Luna_IRL
Image credits: samarainkqueen
Image credits: skswriting1
Image credits: cazoop
