Wedding Crashers 20 Years Later: BTS, Easter Eggs & Sequel Talks

Hitting movie theaters in 2005, Wedding Crashers was one of the biggest movies of the year, grossing $280 million on a $40 million budget. Starring Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson, this R-Rated comedy classic was a smash hit that has only grown in popularity ever since. With the flick significantly exceeding expectations, and going down a treat with audiences and critics, it helped to revive the popularity of adult-oriented comedies, paving the way for movies like Couples Retreat and The Hangover.
Now 20 years later, Wedding Crashers still regularly moves up daily streaming charts. Surprisingly, a story about two womanizers who crash weddings for fun has managed to display enough heart and maturity to stay relevant today. So, to celebrate the film’s 20th anniversary, let’s explore some easter eggs and fun behind the scenes facts that you may not know.
The Origin Stories of Wedding Crashers
The plot of Wedding Crashers is somewhat absurd on the surface. How do two men regularly crash weddings where they know no one attending? They use their way with words, their charm, and wit. The concept of the movie was birthed from producer Andrew Panay, who accidentally crashed a wedding in Las Vegas. The meat of the story was then spliced in by screenwriter Bob Fisher, who had his own event crashing experiences. During his college internship in Washington, D.C., Fisher would create fake backstories to crash lobbyist events for free food.
The Last-Minute Cameo
John Beckwith (Owen Wilson) and Jeremy Grey (Vince Vaughn) operate on a near-enough fool proof system that is as intricate as it is methodical. However, the credit doesn’t belong to them, it belongs to Chazz Reinhold, who passed down the method to the two womanizers. Will Ferrell took on the iconic role as Chazz in a last-minute decision at midnight the night before filming. Reportedly, the scene wasn’t even in the original script, and director David Dobkin explained how they had Nicolas Cage as a backup option in case Ferrell wasn’t interested. While Cage – with his flair for eccentricity – would have done a great job, it’s now impossible to imagine anyone but Ferrell in the part.
With the scene itself being improvised, this allowed Ferrell to do what he does best and deliver hilariously unhinged moments. For example, when he shouted his now famous line about meatloaf, the camera visibly shakes because cinematographer Julio Macat was laughing so hard he couldn’t hold the camera steady. Dobkin simply kept telling Ferrell to be crazier with each take until they got the perfect version. Despite only being a small role, Chazz Reinhold stands as one of Will Ferrell’s most legendary characters to this day.
Bradley Cooper’s Career-Changing Role
12-time Oscar nominee Bradley Cooper is one of Hollywood’s most versatile talents, but he wasn’t always seen that way. Prior to Wedding Crashers, he was pigeonholed into playing “nice guys”. So, when the opportunity to play a villainous character came his way, he jumped at it, and casting agents began to see his versatility.
Cooper plays Sack Lodge, the sleazy fiancé of Owen Wilson’s love interest Claire Cleary (Rachel McAdams). Although he has reason to suspect John and Jeremy, his actions are mean and manipulative. He’s a serial cheater, a control freak, and a compulsive liar. Although Wedding Crashers is a light-hearted affair, it’s darker aspects come from Cooper’s character, showcasing his dramatic chops.
Isla Fisher’s Bizarre Audition
Isla Fisher‘s Gloria Cleary in Wedding Crashers is disastrously unbalanced yet loveable, with some of the film’s wackiest and crudest moments coming from her. Labelled a “stage 5 clinger” by Jeremy, she’s obsessive and unnervingly energetic but with a heart of gold underneath. To bag herself the part of the wacky lady, she got somewhat crazy in her audition.
As comedically disclosed in an article with Mel Magazine, director David Dobkin explained how during Fisher’s audition, she threw herself into the bathroom seduction scene so intensely that she physically climbed on top of him and “spread her legs, flopped me down on my back and was just crawling all over me.” This brazenness secured her the role. To prepare for playing the obsessive character, Fisher studied “bunny boiler” films like Fatal Attraction and The Hand That Rocks the Cradle.
R-Rated Comedy Gold
Being slapped with an R-Rating can be disastrous for a movie. Essentially, it gets less butts in seats. When Dobkin received an R-Rating for Wedding Crashers, he was open to making small cuts to secure a PG-13. However, he was told he would need to cut two big scenes – scenes he felt were crucial to the whole movie. So, he stuck to his guns and Wedding Crashers got an R-Rating, making its $280 million box office haul all the more impressive. But believe it or not, there’s an even harder version. The “Uncorked Edition” flaunts extra scenes that weren’t shown in cinemas.
The Journey to Maturity
David Dobkin revealed to USA Today that the film’s ending shot deliberately tilts to show the Washington Monument as a symbolic goal on the horizon, representing the characters’ journey toward maturity. When you examine this choice through the lens of John and Jeremy’s character arcs, it becomes a brilliant piece of visual storytelling. At the film’s opening, we meet two men who are fundamentally arrested in their development. They’re successful divorce mediators by day, but their hobby of wedding crashing reveals a troubling immaturity – they exploit vulnerable moments and genuine celebrations for fleeting pleasures, seemingly oblivious to the potential emotional wreckage they leave behind. The Washington Monument – a towering symbol of American ideals, permanence, and foundational values – serves as the perfect visual metaphor for what John and Jeremy have been avoiding: commitment, truth, and emotional honesty.
Sequel Talks
Wedding Crashers 2 talks have been swirling around Hollywood for quite some time. In 2022, Owen Wilson claimed that David Dobkin was “exploring ideas,” and that they were working on some stuff together. However, since then, things have gotten a little quiet. In 2025, Isla Fisher shed some light on the project when featuring on Watch What Happens Live! She said: “I have a feeling that we’re waiting on Owen’s schedule. But I think Dave Dobkin’s interested, and Vince. All the ingredients are there.”
