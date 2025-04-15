Warner Bros’ ‘A Minecraft Movie’ Sets the 2025 Record With $58 Million on Opening Day

by

Warner Bros and Legendary Entertainment’s most recent videogame adaptation, A Minecraft Movie, is leading the 2025 record for the highest domestic opening day figure! With a whopping $58 million box office sales just domestically, the videogame adaptation promises the seemingly sleepy domestic box office a well-deserved revamp. The movie has also gone on to break several records during its opening weekend!

A Minecraft Movie, which is based on the 2011 best-selling videogame Minecraft, by Mojang Studios, features a group of misfits — Garret “The Garbage Man” Garrison (Jason Momoa), Natalie (Emma Myers), Dawn (Danielle Brooks) and Henry (Sebastian Hansen) — who are pulled through a portal into an alternate dimension made entirely of cubes. The group thus has to master this new world and, guided by an expert crafter, Steve, played by Jack Black, embark on the magical quest to get home. 

Perhaps David A. Gross, who runs the FranchiseRe movie consulting firm, was right when he said, “The film is drawing like a coveted five-quadrant movie, appealing broadly to everyone — younger and older adults, as well as young teens and kids,” because these box office numbers are not only the highest domestic debut for 2025, but also the largest opening day figure for a video game adaptation, outperforming The Super Mario Bros Movie that opened with $40.9 million from its Friday screenings. 

Minecraft Movie Finds Success Beyond Domestic Box Office

Emma Myers in A Minecraft Movie

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

The Minecraft adaptation is not just thriving domestically. Its performance in the international and global box office has generated impressive results as well, precisely amassing a blockbuster $313 million globally on its opening weekend, setting the bar as the biggest debut in history for a video game adaptation. 

Preceding its release, the film broke the record for the most ticket pre-sales for a PG-rated movie in 2025. And despite initial predictions of about $70 – $90 million domestic box office, it exceeded expectations, delivering $162,753,003 domestically and $313,453,003 globally. These figures place it above Disney and Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World, which previously held the record for 2025’s biggest domestic opening at $88 million and Super Mario’s $146 million as the biggest domestic opening for a video game adaptation. With a reported production budget of $150 million excluding global marketing expenses, analysts estimate the film’s break-even point to be around $375 million, but with this trajectory, it is expected to surpass this threshold by a lot.

The success of the film has contributed to a significant promotion of the overall box office. As per Variety, Comscore had earlier reported that 2025 box office revenues were nearly 11% behind last year and 40% behind 2019. However, these new numbers have further narrowed this gap to 5.3% behind 2024 and 35% behind 2019

A Minecraft Movie was just released to theatres on April 4, 2025, and is not yet available for streaming.

Minecraft character from A Minecraft Movie A Minecraft Movie
Cast Jack Black, Jason Momoa, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, Sebastian Eugene Hansen, Jennifer Coolidge
Release Date April 4, 2025
Stream On Theatrical release in IMAX
Directed by Jared Hess
Produced by Roy Lee, Jon Berg, Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Jason Momoa, Jill Messick, Torfi Frans Olafsson, and Vu Bui.
Based On The best-selling Minecraft gaming franchise.
Plot Summary The film follows four misfits who are pulled into a cubic wonderland. To get back home, they must master the world and protect it from threats like Piglins and Zombies.
Musical Elements Score composed by Mark Mothersbaugh, with Gabe Hilfer and Karyn Rachtman overseeing music supervision.
Current Status Achieved a record-breaking opening weekend, earning $162.75 million domestically and $313.2 million worldwide.

 

 

Safwan Azeem
Safwan Azeem
More from this Author

Safwan Azeem is a musician and songwriter who loves to travel. He has a degree in software engineering, but chooses to write instead. He's contributed for blogs like Collider, Koimoi, American Songwriter, Sports Illustrated, Old House Journal, Let's Eat Cake, Diamond Lobby, and Garden Gate. If you can't reach him on a Saturday evening, it's probably because he's out playing an acoustic gig. Check out more of his work on Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn @safwanazeem.

