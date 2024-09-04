New ‘Minecraft’ Movie Teaser Sets Release Date With a World of Magic and Mischief

Warner Bros. has just released the teaser for Minecraft movie, set to release in 2025. The minute-long teaser begins with ‘Magical Mystery Tour’ by The Beatles playing in the background and features Jack Black (School of Rock) introducing himself as Steve, the expert crafter. The trailer also offers a glimpse at the star-studded cast of the upcoming film which includes Jason Momoa (Game of Thrones), Emma Myers (Wednesday), Danielle Brooks (Orange Is the New Black), and Sebastian Eugene Hansen (Lisey’s Story).
Similar to the best-selling gaming franchise of the same name that it’s based on, Minecraft takes place in a world where the characters can make anything they dream about. The film is set to revolve around four misfits who find themselves pulled through a mysterious portal into a strange cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination. According to the official description of the film:
“To get back home, they’ll have to master this world (and protect it from evil things like Piglins and Zombies, too) while embarking on a magical quest with an unexpected, expert crafter, Steve.”
Directed by Jared Hess, this will be the first live-action adaptation of the Minecraft gaming franchise on the big screen. The film also stars Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) in a prominent role that has not been revealed as of yet. The teaser promises hilarious one-liners, large-scale battles, and a lot of references to the original game when the film hits theatres in April 2025
The Teaser for ‘Minecraft’ Features Plenty of Easter Eggs
The premise of Minecraft primarily follows human characters. However, the trailer gives fans of the gaming franchise a promising look at several creatures and elements they are sure to recognize. While it’s definitely CGI-heavy, the film’s visuals stay true to the Minecraft universe and its blocky, pixelated style.
The trailer features some iconic creatures from the game including Creepers and Piglins along with a few standard animals such as sheep and llamas. However, while Piglins are relatively harmless in the game, the trailer portrays them as sinister antagonists to the human cast. In an interview with Variety, Danielle Brooks, who takes on the role of Dawn, teased that the upcoming film will also include at least one musical number featuring Jack Black and herself. The OITNB star also described the film as magical and lifelike. She added that fans of the franchise will not be disappointed by the world Minecraft takes place in.
While speaking to The Salt Lake Tribune, about trying to adapt the game into a film with the plot, Hess shared that his vision was for the movie to be fun and ridiculous. And he believes that he has managed to achieve exactly that.
Minecraft movie adaptation will be released theatrically in IMAX in the United States starting April 4, 2025.
Follow Us