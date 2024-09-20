‘Fool Me Once,’ ‘Bridgerton,’ ‘Baby Reindeer,’ and ‘The Gentlemen’ Soaring At The Top In Netflix’s Half-Yearly Streaming Report

Netflix dropped its half-yearly Engagement Report on September 19, 2024, which compiles what viewers watched on Netflix from January to June 2024. The TV series report showcased ultimate Brit dominance, as Fool Me Once, Bridgerton Season 3, and Baby Reindeer soared to the top three.
As per the official report shared by Netflix, the British thriller series Fool Me Once, based on Harlan Coben’s novel of the same name, is perched at the top with over 100 million views globally. This was followed by Shonda Rhimes’ wildly popular series Bridgerton Season 3, which amassed 91.9 million views. Interestingly, Bridgerton Seasons 1 and 2 were placed at numbers 11 and 12, respectively, with 38.4 million and 34.2 million views globally. It must be noted that although the historical romance series was commissioned out of the US, it garnered British acting talent and was made in the UK. The limited series Baby Reindeer came at number three, which recently took home four Emmy awards and had 8.76 million views.
At the number four spot is Theo James-led series directed by Guy Ritchie, The Gentlemen, with 75.9 million views. The first American number, Avatar The Last Airbender Season 1, enters the list at number 5 with 7.11 million views. Sofia Vergara starrer Griselda follows this at number six with 6.92 million views, and true crime TV series American Nightmare Season 1 with 5.5 million views at the number seven spot. At number eight is 3 Body Problem Season 1, and the Spanish series Berlin Season 1 — a prequel to Money Heist — occupies the number nine spot. The list concludes with the British series One Day at number ten.
Netflix Greenlit Two More Harlan Coben Adaptations
Owing to the massive popularity of Fool Me Once, Netflix greenlit two more adaptations of Harlan Coben’s novels, as exclusively reported by Deadline in January 2024. Coben’s novels Missing You and Run Away will be adapted as limited series over the coming years, making them the ninth and tenth adaptations of Coben’s work produced under Netflix.
The adaptations will be produced by Nicola Shindler’s Quay Street Productions, with Coben serving as executive producer for his company Final Twist Productions. The plot of Missing You tells the story of Detective Kat Donovan, whose fiancé disappeared a decade ago but shockingly pops up when she’s scrolling through a dating app. Kat is pulled back into her past to uncover what happened with the addition of a separate family tragedy. Filming commenced in the UK in the spring of 2024 and was wrapped up by August, as revealed by Richard Armitage to Radio Times.
The series is directed by Sean Spencer, with Isher Sahota as the second director. Rosalind Eleazar will play the lead detective, Kat Donovan. The cast also includes Jessica Plummer, Armitage, Lenny Henry, Steve Pemberton, Paul Kaye, Samantha Spiro, Lisa Faulkner, Mary Malone, Charlie Hamblett, Oscar Kennedy, Brigid Zengeni, Catherine Ayers, Felix Garcia Guyer, and Jo Martin.
