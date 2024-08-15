Why Is Baby Reindeer Dedicated to Llewellyn Harrison?

With the success and speculations surrounding Netflix’s hit miniseries Baby Reindeer, a dedication to Llewellyn Harrison quickly spurred audience curiosity. The critically acclaimed black comedy drama-thriller miniseries was adapted from its creator and lead actor’s autobiographical one-man show of the same name. The 7-episode miniseries premiered on Netflix on April 11, 2014, with all episodes released on the same day.
Although adding tributes and dedications to movies and TV shows isn’t new, Baby Reindeer’s storyline had armchair detectives racing to match characters with their real-life counterparts. After Llewellyn Harrison’s tribute/dedication at the end of Baby Reindeer’s episode 6, Harrison became one of the most searched names on the Internet. Here’s everything to know about Llewellyn Harrison and why Baby Reindeer episode 6 was dedicated to him.
What Was Baby Reindeer About?
Netflix’s Baby Reindeer centers around Donny Dunn, whose story is based on its actor and show creator, Richard Gadd. Donny Dunn is introduced as an aspiring comedian who works as a bartender at a local London pub. In one of his shifts in 2015, Donny offers a free cup of tea to a female customer, Martha Scott (Jessica Gunning). What begins as a harmless gesture turns life-threatening when Martha begins stalking Donny and harassing those close to him.
The miniseries also revealed Donny Dunn’s past, in which he was sexually assaulted by Darrien O’Connor (Tom Goodman-Hill), a writer of a successful television show. The encounter had caused Donny a lot of trauma, even in his adult years. It affected his past relationship with Keeley (Shalom Brune-Franklin) and caused him to shamefully hide his romantic relationship with his American transgender therapist, Teri (Nava Mau).
By episode 6, Donny Dunn is overwhelmed by the burden of his trauma. At the finals of a stand-up comedy show, Donny breaks down, revealing to his audience the effect the sexual assault and stalking have had in his life. While the finale episode fleshes out the relief and life after the revelation, episode 6 holds one of Baby Reindeer‘s most emotionally gripping scenes. Unsurprisingly, including a tribute to Llewellyn Harrison at the end of this episode piqued an interest in the name.
Who Is Llewellyn Harrison?
Llewellyn Harrison was one of Baby Reindeer’s production crew members, working in the show’s camera department. Harrison particularly worked as the key grip on Baby Reindeer. Llewellyn Harrison had worked two decades behind the scenes in several movie and television productions. Over the years, most of his credits were as a key grip.
A key grip is one of the senior roles on a movie or TV show set. Key grips have several primary functions on film sets. A key grip collaborates with the director of photography and coordinates the filming camera’s positioning and movement. They also determine the necessary equipment needed at chosen filming locations. According to Llewellyn Harrison’s IMDb, he’s credited as Baby Reindeer’s key grip for all of the show’s 7 episodes. As such, Baby Reindeer episode 6 is dedicated to Llewellyn Harrison, who died in early 2024, honoring his contribution to the production of the series.
Llewellyn Harrison’s Other Project Credits
With a career spanning two decades, Llewellyn Harrison has worked on several popular movie and TV show filming sets. Harrison’s professional career began in 2002 when he worked behind the scenes as a camera trainee in the 2002 British drama Pure. The indie movie starred English actress Keira Knightley. That same year, he was hired as an assistant cameraman on 2 episodes of BBC’s British crime drama Silent Witness.
Llewellyn Harrison’s earliest popular television project was in 2006. Harrison was hired as a grip in 6 episodes of the British crime drama Hustle. He was also hired as the grip for the 2007 Outlaw movie’s additional shoot. Before his death, some of Llewellyn Harrison’s notable credits include working as a grip on 4 episodes of Top Boy, The Marvels, and 3 episodes of Suspect TV series. Although Llewellyn Harrison preferred to work behind the scenes, once, he appeared in a minor role as a fan in the 2004 short film Burst.
Llewellyn Harrison’s Tributes
Llewellyn Harrison, who died in early 2024, might not have been a famous name or face to television and film audiences, but he was loved by colleagues. A testament to his lovable personality is evident in the support given to his father after his death. A JustGiving Crowdfunding page was set up after his death to help raise £500 for his family. A month after Baby Reindeer premiered on Netflix, the page had received over £12,000. The crowdfunding page message read, “Llewellyn was a much-loved colleague, friend, and mentor to many. His sudden death has shocked us all, and his absence will be truly missed. We would like to take this opportunity to raise funds for the family he leaves behind.”
Besides including a dedication in Baby Reindeer’s episode 6, Clerkenwell Films, the show’s production company, also contributed to the JustGiving Crowdfunding page. After contributing, Clerkenwell Films’ message read, “Our deepest condolences to the family. He was a wonderful man who was a credit to his profession.” The crowdfunding page had several other tributes from colleagues, friends, and fans. Besides Llewellyn Harrison’s contribution to the true-story-based Baby Reindeer, 2024 has had several other true-story TV shows.
