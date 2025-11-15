Hey Pandas, How Do You Relieve Stress? (Closed)

What’s a way you relieve stress?
#1
Playing with my cat,
Playing cello,
Listening to music,
Going on a bike ride
#2
i dunno! stress ball?
#3
hugging my dog and playing video games.
#4
Baths, music, crafts maybe, anything quiet and by myself.
#5
music
#6
Cuddle, Nature, Beer!
#7
Read and listen to music.
#8
listen to Sunn 0)))
#9
minecraft marothon!
#10
GARDENING WITH MY CATS AND RABBITS.
#11
Music
Drawing
Playing PS
Spending time with my pets
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us