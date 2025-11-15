Hey Pandas, How Do You Relieve Stress? (Closed)

by

What’s a way you relieve stress?

#1

Playing with my cat,
Playing cello,
Listening to music,
Going on a bike ride

#2

i dunno! stress ball?

#3

hugging my dog and playing video games.

#4

Baths, music, crafts maybe, anything quiet and by myself.

#5

music

#6

Cuddle, Nature, Beer!

#7

Read and listen to music.

#8

listen to Sunn 0)))

#9

minecraft marothon!

#10

GARDENING WITH MY CATS AND RABBITS.

#11

Music
Drawing
Playing PS
Spending time with my pets

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
What If…
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
We Created Hats For Shelter Cats To Help Them Get Adopted
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I Combined Oil Painted Ballerinas With The 4 Classical Elements To Respect Dancer’s Hard Work Behind The Scene
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
I Make Jewelry Out Of Little Pieces Of Sky
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
The Five Biggest Casting Mistakes on Game of Thrones
3 min read
Aug, 2, 2020
The Cast of Homeland in Their Former Roles
3 min read
Dec, 20, 2012
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.