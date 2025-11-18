30 Fascinating And Funny Collections As Seen On This Group

The world is full of interesting curiosities, for those with the eyes to see. While most of us would take the various things around us for granted, there are some folks out there who devote time and energy to gathering, collecting, and sorting. 

We’ve gathered some of the most interesting collections of items netizens have shared online. From emergency escape signs to hot sauces of the world, get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and if you have something you enjoy collecting, feel free to share about it in the comments section. We also got in touch with professor and avid collector Shirley M. Mueller, M.D. to learn more. 

#1 Finally Got Shelves For My Collection Of Antique Colored Glass

Image source: icameasathrowaway

#2 Every Issue Of National Geographic Since 1888

Image source: IKantImagine

#3 My 100% Complete Collection Of Every LEGO Shield Ever Made

Image source: Tusserte

#4 My Mad Magazine Collection. Need 17 More For All 1700* U.S. Published Official Mads. They Include All The Inserts Attached And All Variants

Image source: reddit.com

#5 Here’s A Collection You’ve Probably Never Seen Before. This Is My Elevator Button Collection!

Image source: Jowevator3219

#6 My Yixing Teapot Collection

Image source: Shuttlebug2

#7 My Collection Of Tiny Things

Image source: jeslico

#8 My Collection Of Hand Carved Cameos

Image source: tinaismediocre

#9 My Collection Of Exit Signs (And A Few Fire Safety Signs)

Image source: Trizocbs

#10 My Beloved Vintage Camera Collection

Image source: combustionbustion

#11 My Collection Of Miniature Chairs

Image source: damestillmen

#12 Wizard Of Oz Book Collection

Image source: bunny_chan09

#13 My Nature/Sand/Dirt Collection From Around The World

Image source: SlimeBallz111

#14 Some Of My Hot Sauce Collection

Image source: ClaySteres

#15 I Collect Coins, Veeeery Old Coins

Image source: Savixe

#16 My Dice Collection

Image source: Juranur

#17 Toy Cameramen

Image source: jimnw

#18 Another One But Don’t Have Any Room

Image source: Perceyhere

#19 Things That Make Me Happy And Bring Nostalgia!

Image source: PhantomSpartan24

#20 My Bourbon Collection

Image source: MrWinkleson

#21 Some Turtles 🐢🐢🐢

Image source: The_Redditor1

#22 Really Large Amount Of Things Going There Though

Image source: LongieBoiV

#23 Here Is My Collection Of Smoll Pencils. The 4 On The Right Are Too Big And Currently In Use Until They Fit

Image source: MahloGolem

#24 Here’s A Weird One: My Collection Of Afro Dogs!

Image source: muskratio

#25 A Few Cameras From My 130+ Collection

Image source: kortney1313

#26 My Display Cabinet Makes It Look Like They’re In A Police Line Up

Image source: Judge_Sentry

#27 My Pink Calculator Collection

Image source: reddit.com

#28 Starbucks City Mugs

Image source: danindub

#29 Collection Of Tiny Pigs

Image source: fat-obese

#30 I Have 62 Copies Of The 2001 Cinematic Masterpiece Pearl Harbor

Image source: Worldwarallen

