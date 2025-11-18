30 Fascinating And Funny Collections As Seen On This Group

The world is full of interesting curiosities, for those with the eyes to see. While most of us would take the various things around us for granted, there are some folks out there who devote time and energy to gathering, collecting, and sorting.
We’ve gathered some of the most interesting collections of items netizens have shared online. From emergency escape signs to hot sauces of the world, get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and if you have something you enjoy collecting, feel free to share about it in the comments section. We also got in touch with professor and avid collector Shirley M. Mueller, M.D. to learn more.
#1 Finally Got Shelves For My Collection Of Antique Colored Glass
#2 Every Issue Of National Geographic Since 1888
#3 My 100% Complete Collection Of Every LEGO Shield Ever Made
#4 My Mad Magazine Collection. Need 17 More For All 1700* U.S. Published Official Mads. They Include All The Inserts Attached And All Variants
#5 Here’s A Collection You’ve Probably Never Seen Before. This Is My Elevator Button Collection!
#6 My Yixing Teapot Collection
#7 My Collection Of Tiny Things
#8 My Collection Of Hand Carved Cameos
#9 My Collection Of Exit Signs (And A Few Fire Safety Signs)
#10 My Beloved Vintage Camera Collection
#11 My Collection Of Miniature Chairs
#12 Wizard Of Oz Book Collection
#13 My Nature/Sand/Dirt Collection From Around The World
#14 Some Of My Hot Sauce Collection
#15 I Collect Coins, Veeeery Old Coins
#16 My Dice Collection
#17 Toy Cameramen
#18 Another One But Don’t Have Any Room
#19 Things That Make Me Happy And Bring Nostalgia!
#20 My Bourbon Collection
#21 Some Turtles 🐢🐢🐢
#22 Really Large Amount Of Things Going There Though
#23 Here Is My Collection Of Smoll Pencils. The 4 On The Right Are Too Big And Currently In Use Until They Fit
#24 Here’s A Weird One: My Collection Of Afro Dogs!
#25 A Few Cameras From My 130+ Collection
#26 My Display Cabinet Makes It Look Like They’re In A Police Line Up
#27 My Pink Calculator Collection
#28 Starbucks City Mugs
#29 Collection Of Tiny Pigs
#30 I Have 62 Copies Of The 2001 Cinematic Masterpiece Pearl Harbor
