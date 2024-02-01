The Griselda TV series became an instant hit upon its debut on Netflix for diverse reasons. A fictionalized rendition of the life of Griselda Blanco, the miniseries is inspired by the former Colombian drug dealer nicknamed the Black Widow or Cocaine Godmother. Blanco reigned supreme in Miami’s cocaine market during the 1970s and 1980s and had retired to a lowkey life when she was assassinated on September 3, 2012, at the age of 69. In essence, the Griselda TV series depicts the rise and fall of the Colombian drug lord with Sofia Vergara taking the lead as the queenpin.
The female-led cast of Griselda is a ploy to broaden the horizon of the crime genre which is dominated by men. The strategy worked as the show rose to Netflix’s No. 1 in its first week, pulling in 113.8 million hours from 20.6 million viewers. Released in early 2024, the show is already a global success and the reason is not far-fetched. Aside from having some of the characters based on real people with a criminal background, the show attracted a lawsuit from Griselda Blanco’s family who claims the story was adapted without their permission. These factors and the urge to see Vergara tackle a serious role attracted viewers to the show. Nevertheless, the full story of the drug empire Blanco commanded is not completely explored, but the Griselda TV series makes an interesting watch.
What Is The Griselda TV Series About?
Loosely based on a real Colombian woman who rose from a mere housewife to dominate the drug business in Miami, United States, during the 1970s and ’80s, the Griselda TV series chronicles the story of Griselda Blanco’s rise to prominence and tragic end. Blanco begins her venture into the realm of narcotics to sustain her family but gets entangled in a world rife with cruelty and an unending hunger for fortune. Her dealings in the dangerous male-dominated world of narcotics expose her to cruelty, bloodshed, abduction, detention, and incarceration. Notwithstanding, her devotion to family led her to create what is perhaps the most profitable drug cartel in the world built by a woman.
After her brief incarceration, Blanco resorts to a lowkey life in Medellin, Colombia but her dirty past finds her.
In a tragic turn of events, Griselda Blanco was killed in front of a meat shop but her demise didn’t get much onscreen coverage. The six-episode miniseries has viewers hungry for more to fully digest the fall of the businesswoman who made history among men. All six episodes of the Griselda TV series were directed by Andrés Baiz written by Doug Miro and Ingrid Escajeda.
Sofia Vergara Rendered a Compelling Performance as the Lead Griselda Cast Member
The show sees Sofia Vergara step into a role she has never encountered before in her career and she goes to town with it. As a Colombian herself, Vergara naturally fits into the titular character, Griselda Blanco, a real-life Colombian drug dealer. However, the actress had to ditch her comedic chops which she is known for to assume a more dramatic role. Vergara’s performance in the Griselda TV series has received unanimous acclaim across the board, contributing to the show’s success. Other Griselda characters based on real people include June Hawkins and District Attorney portrayed by Juliana Aidén Martinez and Eva La Dare respectively. Hawkins is the Miami police officer who facilitated the fall of Griselda’s drug empire.
Also inspired by real people, Alberto Guerra appeared in the Griselda TV series as Darío Sepúlveda, the last of Griselda Blanco’s three husbands. Other members of the main cast are Martin Rodriguez as Jorge “Rivi” Ayala-Rivera, Griselda’s lead hitman, Vanessa Ferlito as Carmen Gutiérrez, and Christian Tappan as Arturo Mesa. The miniseries also boasts numerous recurring cast members and guest appearances from stars such as Alberto Ammann as Griselda’s second husband Alberto Bravo, José Zúñiga as Amilcar, Diego Trujillo as German Panesso, Paulina Dávila as Isabel, and Carolina Giraldo as Carla.
Griselda TV Series Is Available On Netflix
Filmed in Los Angeles, filming began for the Griselda TV series on January 17, 2022. The miniseries was released on Netflix on January 25, 2024, to rave reviews with the debut week yielding great results. The show made the Top 10 list in 89 countries and was named the Number 1 show on Netflix the first week. To earn this feat, Griselda garnered 113.8 million viewing hours from 20.6 million viewers on the streaming platform.
Reception and Lawsuit
Ahead of the Griselda TV series release, Blanco’s family dropped a lawsuit on January 17, contesting the use of their likenesses in the series without authorization. The suit was an appeal to a judge to stop the show’s release which seemingly didn’t work. Regardless, the show was received with positive reviews from both critics and viewers alike. With a thrilling storyline and a stellar performance from the cast with the spotlight on Vergara, the series is bound to make more waves in the coming weeks. Check out the Griselda ensemble cast list.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!